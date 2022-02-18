Park of the Week: Universal Studios Japan

Madagascar Gets 'One Last Boogie' at Universal Singapore

Madagascar fans have one last chance to enjoy the land and attractions themed to the DreamWorks Animation franchise before they close at Universal Studios Singapore next month.

Resorts World Sentosa has announced a "One Last Boogie!" farewell celebration for Universal Studios Singapore's Madagascar zone, starting March 10 and running through the land's last day on March 27.



The Madagascar zone at Universal Studios Singapore, with the Crate Adventure ride inside the cargo ship and the King Julien carousel at the lower right

The farewell event will include the Move It! Move It! Meet & Greet with characters including Alex, Gloria, King Julien, Rico, Skipper, Private and Kowalski, as well as the Bon Voyage! Blowout! parade with the Madagascar characters. This also will be the last chance to experience the land's rides, including King Julien's Beach Party-Go-Round and the Madagascar: A Crate Adventure indoor boat ride.

Singapore's Madagascar zone is closing to make way for the park's upcoming Minion Land, which will be the first phase of Resort World Sentosa's expansion project that ultimately will include the installation of a Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Singapore. The new Minion Land will include an installation of Despicable Me Minion Mayhem as well as "a world's first original ride exclusive to Universal Studios Singapore."

In addition to the construction of Minion Land inside the Universal park, Resorts World Sentosa's "RWS 2.0" expansion plans include enhancing and rebranding the separately ticketed S.E.A. Aquarium as the Singapore Oceanarium as well as refurbishing the Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Hotel Michael, and Festive Hotel.

"With our upcoming RWS 2.0 developments, we are confident that RWS will be well-positioned to lead the recovery of Singapore’s tourism as borders gradually reopen," Resorts World Sentosa CEO Mr Tan Hee Teck said. "We are excited to welcome the return of more international travelers with an even more vibrant RWS in the near future."

For discounted tickets to Universal Studios Singapore, starting at US$43.15, please visit our international travel partner's Universal Studios Singapore tickets page. Package discounts also are available to Singapore residents through that page.

