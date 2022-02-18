Madagascar Gets 'One Last Boogie' at Universal Singapore

Madagascar fans have one last chance to enjoy the land and attractions themed to the DreamWorks Animation franchise before they close at Universal Studios Singapore next month.
Resorts World Sentosa has announced a "One Last Boogie!" farewell celebration for Universal Studios Singapore's Madagascar zone, starting March 10 and running through the land's last day on March 27.
The farewell event will include the Move It! Move It! Meet & Greet with characters including Alex, Gloria, King Julien, Rico, Skipper, Private and Kowalski, as well as the Bon Voyage! Blowout! parade with the Madagascar characters. This also will be the last chance to experience the land's rides, including King Julien's Beach Party-Go-Round and the Madagascar: A Crate Adventure indoor boat ride.
Singapore's Madagascar zone is closing to make way for the park's upcoming Minion Land, which will be the first phase of Resort World Sentosa's expansion project that ultimately will include the installation of a Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Singapore. The new Minion Land will include an installation of Despicable Me Minion Mayhem as well as "a world's first original ride exclusive to Universal Studios Singapore."
In addition to the construction of Minion Land inside the Universal park, Resorts World Sentosa's "RWS 2.0" expansion plans include enhancing and rebranding the separately ticketed S.E.A. Aquarium as the Singapore Oceanarium as well as refurbishing the Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Hotel Michael, and Festive Hotel.
"With our upcoming RWS 2.0 developments, we are confident that RWS will be well-positioned to lead the recovery of Singapore’s tourism as borders gradually reopen," Resorts World Sentosa CEO Mr Tan Hee Teck said. "We are excited to welcome the return of more international travelers with an even more vibrant RWS in the near future."
For discounted tickets to Universal Studios Singapore, starting at US$43.15, please visit our international travel partner's Universal Studios Singapore tickets page. Package discounts also are available to Singapore residents through that page.
I guess Universal had two indoor boat rides for about half a year with the new Kung Fu Panda ride in Beijing. Now they'll be back down to just one. Sigh.
RWS is expanding the island, which is why the park will have space for Nintendo. But Manny's right. This is an awesome park that deserves more, including love from fans.
And that indoor boat ride is being replaced by a motion simulator system from 1990. Double sigh.
It upsets me when I think of Universal Studios Singapore. The park is awesome. I visited back in 2019 and had a wonderful time and the team members working the park were among the friendliest I've encountered. But why did they decide to build a park and enclose the area around it, hindering its potential to expand?
In the 2000's when this park was planned and built (I believe it opened in 2010) this is unacceptable. The relatively nearby Hong Kong Disneyland was planned and built a few years before this with plenty of land to use and heck our guy Walt Disney knew this in the mid-60's in the envisioning of Disney World.
But anyway it is sad to see Madagascar go as it is the only land of its kind. Is the Crate Adventure ride one for the ages? No. But the ride and land itself is a nicely themed area for families that would have complemented Minion and Nintendo land. Glad I got to hang out in this area before it went the way of the dojo.