Time for a First Taste of Knott's 2022 Boysenberry Festival

The Knott's Boysenberry Festival is just around the corner, so Knott's Berry Farm invited local reporters out to the Wilderness Hall tonight for a first taste of this year's food and beverage items.

Knott's Boysenberry Festival starts March 18 and runs daily through April 24. Dozens of boysenberry-flavored, dressed or accented items will be for sale throughout the park and the California Marketplace again this year, with about a dozen available for us to sample tonight.

Of course, Knott's always tries to grab attention with some over-the-top, Instagram-worthy item at the Boysenberry Festival, and this year it's a Monster Boysenberry Pulled Pork and Slaw Sandwich, adorned with a massive beef rib and onion rings.

You can find that one at Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner Restaurant during the festival. (No word yet on pricing for anything.) We were not able to sample that one, but I did enjoy another seemingly outlandish festival dish.

Knott's signature dish is fried chicken, so anything that brings fried chicken and boysenberry together will get my attention. And this open-faced sandwich brings some bacon jam and argula along for the ride. The boysenberry? It's the jelly stuffed inside the donut upon which this fried chicken breast sits. And that's a new boysenberry horchata alongside to wash it all down.

The sweet and savory flavors hit here, along you should probably take the time with a knife and fork to reconstruct this unwieldy spectacle into a manageable fork-full that includes each flavor in a single bite. It's worth the effort. But if you just want to grab the thing, open wide and go for it, well, you be you.

Just make sure someone is shooting it for the 'gram.

Also new this year is a Crab Sushi Roll with a Boysenberry Aioli and a Spring Fling Salad with Shrimp and a Boysenberry Vinaigrette.

It's all nice enough, but a crab sushi roll surely ranks as one of the most ubiquitous food items in Southern California. A boysenberry aioli brings it on theme, but does not otherwise distinguish it beyond any of the countless other yummy crab rolls in the community. I always will welcome a nice salad in a theme park, especially with some shrimp on it. But Knott's sells its boysenberry vinaigrette by the bottle now, and I have one in my refrigerator. So I'm probably more likely to recreate this one for lunch at home than choose it while inside the park.

Knott's also sells its boysenberry BBQ sauce, but the sauce-slathered meatballs on mashed potatoes is a festival classic.

I also tried the boysenberry cowboy chili with mac & cheese and Fritos.

There's not much heat in this chili, perhaps due to the sweetness of the boysenberry. The rich mac and cheese balances what little sharpness the chili offers, but the Fritos bring some welcome crunch. In all, it's more warm, hearty comfort food than an exhibition of flavor.

For dessert, I sampled the boysenberry mousse chocolate cake.

Boysenberry is not an overly sweet fruit and complements well a wide variety of flavors. Count chocolate among them. The cake lies at the heart of this dessert, which is covered in a photo-worthy purple glaze.

Many festival items will be available a la carte, but the sushi, salad, chili, chocolate cake, and the donut sandwich will be available on the six-item festival tasting card, priced at $50, or $45 for season pass holders.

