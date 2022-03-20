Park of the Week: Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Here We Go Again: Shanghai Disneyland Closes

Shanghai Disneyland is closing indefinitely starting Monday, due to the latest round of Covid cases in China.

The theme park announced the closure on its website Sunday.

"Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, 2022. We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult local authorities, and will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide refund or exchange for all guests impacted during this period."

This most recent closing comes more than two years after the Shanghai Disney Resort's initial pandemic closure, on January 26, 2020. Shanghai Disneyland was the first Disney theme park to close, followed eventually by the U.S. theme parks in March of that year.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, China has implemented some of the strictest anti-Covid controls, placing the country in sharp contrast with many other nations, including those in Europe and America, where Covid restrictions are easing following the latest Omicron wave. But cases are rising in several European and Asian nations, due to the Omicron BA.2 variant.

* * *

