Park of the Week: Busch Gardens Williamsburg

This Scooby Ride Is a Tasty Snack for Theme Park Fans

[Editor's note: Each Wednesday, Theme Park Insider invites a leading themed entertainment professional to take over the page and share one of their favorite attractions around the world. I have asked them to go "off the beaten path," if you will, and highlight an attraction outside the familiar favorites at places like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando. I also have asked participants to steer clear of their own company's work. Today, Rich Hill, Creative Director at Sally Dark Rides, joins us with his pick.]

When it comes to non-Disney/Universal/Sally attractions, I would have to say that Warner Bros. Abu Dhabi's "Scooby-Doo: The Museum of Mysteries" dark ride ranks at the very top of my list. It's a beautiful attraction that hits all the right notes for the Scooby-Doo brand.

Designed by Dave Cobb and his team at Thinkwell Group, they understood the correct format for telling a Scooby-Doo mystery and delivered it perfectly. From the moment you step into line to the "Meddling Kids!" ending, they translated the uber-popular Hanna-Barbera TV show into a compelling ride format that didn't lose any of the charm of the original.

Having worked with the Scooby brand, we know how difficult it can be to tell multiple character story arcs in a linear dark ride format. Splitting the vehicles up so we follow a variety of story lines that came together at the finale was a great decision that fit the IP perfectly. Bravo!

Previously:

* * *

For more on the creation of Scooby Doo: The Museum of Mysteries and the rest of Warner Bros. Abu Dhabi, here is Theme Park Insider's 2018 podcast with Dave Cobb:

Want to keep the industry news coming throughout the year? Sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter.

Replies (0)