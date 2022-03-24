Park of the Week: Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Tickets On Sale for Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights will start on Friday, September 2 at Universal Studios Florida this year, and single-night tickets are now on sale for Universal Orlando's annual after-hours Halloween event.

One-night tickets range from $73.99 to $104.99, plus tax, this year. The event will run on Wednesdays through Sundays in September and October, with two exceptions. There is no HHN scheduled on Wednesday, September 14, and the event's closing night in 2022 will be on Halloween itself - Monday, October 31.

Tickets are available via Universal's website.

Universal has not announced yet the specific houses, entertainment, or scare zones for this year's Halloween Horror Nights. But the resort again is promising 10 houses, five scare zones, and two shows.

Ultimately, I don't know how much any specific properties really move the needle for HHN anymore. Halloween Horror Nights itself is the brand here, with a well-established reputation for excellence in scares, atmosphere, and entertainment, employing a variety of original and licensed IP. That's why it won our Theme Park Insider Award this year for the industry's best Halloween event. Expect many nights to sell out.

For what it's worth, here is our opening-night review of last year's event, including POV walk-through videos: Ranking the Houses at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights.

For daytime tickets to the Universal Orlando theme parks, including hotel packages that can be used during Halloween Horror Nights, please visit our travel partner's Universal Orlando tickets page. Watch that page for discounted Halloween Horror Nights tickets, too, as they often have those available.

