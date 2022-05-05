Park of the Week: Cedar Point

Disney Shares Fresh Looks at What's Next for Epcot

Walt Disney World this morning released some fresh looks at what's coming to the front of Epcot.

The new concept art shows the gardens and locations that will go into the space behind Spaceship Earth on guests' way to the World Showcase lagoon.



Concept art courtesy Disney

A new CommuniCore Plaza outdoor stage and CommuniCore Hall multi-purpose building will take about half the space formerly occupied by CommuniCore West, while The Journey of Water Inspired by Moana walk-through attraction will take the remainder.

Here is an aerial overview of the Moana attraction.

As well as a ground-level view of the gardens that will occupy the center of the plaza.

Finally, here is Disney's concept art of the CommuniCore Plaza stage.

CommuniCore Hall will host a Mickey meet and greet as well as demonstration kitchens and other functions now often spread across the park during Epcot's various festivals.

Today's concept art officially puts to rest the original concept of a multi-story event space building that Disney announced at the D23 Expo back in 2019. Disney also did not mention today anything about the Play Pavilion in World Discovery, though local construction sources say that project is proceeding.

After this morning's presentation, I spoke with Walt Disney Imagineering's Zach Riddley, who went into more detail about the changes.

