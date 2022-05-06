Park of the Week: Cedar Point

Legoland Korea Opens to the Public

The Legoland theme parks continued their worldwide expansion this week with yesterday's grand opening of Legoland Korea.

Legoland's 10th theme park is located on the river island Jungdo in the city of Chuncheon, about 80 km east of Seoul. The The 28,000-square-metre parks features about 40 attractions across seven themed lands: Brick Street, Bricktopia, Lego Castle, Lego City, Lego Ninjago World, Miniland, and Pirate Shores.

Park officials said that the location should make Legoland Korea "the most beautiful Legoland park in the world."



Photo courtesy Merlin Entertainments

Legoland Korea includes a Legoland Hotel at the theme park's entrance, as well as the second installation of the Lego Factory Adventure Ride, which debuted at Legoland New York last year. Other attractions include Legoland classics such as The Dragon roller coaster, Driving School, Fire Academy interactive race, Splash Battle, and Lego Ninjago The Ride.

The next Legoland theme park is under construction in Shanghai and scheduled for opening next year, with two other parks also in development in China.



