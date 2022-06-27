Park of the Week: Efteling

Report: Disney World Drops Out of Florida Rail Plan

The Walt Disney World Resort is bailing out of plans for a high-speed rail system across Central Florida, according to a new report.

The proposed Brightline expansion from the Orlando International Airport to the Tampa area was supposed to stop at a station in Disney Springs. Brightline's own website detailing the expansion plan even includes the Disney Springs stop. (Well, it did, as of the publication of this post.) But now that plans are in the works for a station near International Drive, Disney is pulling out, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

“As many people who are involved in this project are aware, the new route configuration does not support a Disney Springs station and as a result, we don’t anticipate being part of this project," a Disney spokesperson told the Orlando Business Journal's Richard Bilbao.

The privately developed Brightline now runs from Miami to West Palm Beach, with an extension under construction to the Orlando International Airport that is expected to begin service next year. The next phase of the railway was to continue on to Tampa, initially extending west from the Orlando airport along the Central Florida GreeneWay to Disney Springs.

But Universal Orlando and other businesses in the International Drive area, including local government officials who wanted the Orange County Convention Center to be included, complained about that route, which would have gone straight from the airport to Disney. Universal even offered land next to the convention center - and its upcoming Epic Universe theme park - for a Brightline station, which would be the first station riders boarding at the airport would reach.

That route moves the Brightline down Taft Vineland Road to State Road 528, and then along Interstate 4. As such, it would not preclude a stop at Disney Springs, as the shopping and dining district's Grapefruit parking garage backs up to the Interstate. But for now, it appears that Disney will not participate in the rail project unless it gets a route more to its liking.

And that's a missed opportunity for Central Florida visitors who would like to see another transportation option to the region's theme parks from the Orlando airport.

