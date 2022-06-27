Report: Disney World Drops Out of Florida Rail Plan

The Walt Disney World Resort is bailing out of plans for a high-speed rail system across Central Florida, according to a new report.
The proposed Brightline expansion from the Orlando International Airport to the Tampa area was supposed to stop at a station in Disney Springs. Brightline's own website detailing the expansion plan even includes the Disney Springs stop. (Well, it did, as of the publication of this post.) But now that plans are in the works for a station near International Drive, Disney is pulling out, according to the Orlando Business Journal.
“As many people who are involved in this project are aware, the new route configuration does not support a Disney Springs station and as a result, we don’t anticipate being part of this project," a Disney spokesperson told the Orlando Business Journal's Richard Bilbao.
The privately developed Brightline now runs from Miami to West Palm Beach, with an extension under construction to the Orlando International Airport that is expected to begin service next year. The next phase of the railway was to continue on to Tampa, initially extending west from the Orlando airport along the Central Florida GreeneWay to Disney Springs.
But Universal Orlando and other businesses in the International Drive area, including local government officials who wanted the Orange County Convention Center to be included, complained about that route, which would have gone straight from the airport to Disney. Universal even offered land next to the convention center - and its upcoming Epic Universe theme park - for a Brightline station, which would be the first station riders boarding at the airport would reach.
That route moves the Brightline down Taft Vineland Road to State Road 528, and then along Interstate 4. As such, it would not preclude a stop at Disney Springs, as the shopping and dining district's Grapefruit parking garage backs up to the Interstate. But for now, it appears that Disney will not participate in the rail project unless it gets a route more to its liking.
And that's a missed opportunity for Central Florida visitors who would like to see another transportation option to the region's theme parks from the Orlando airport.
* * *
For theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
How about Disney contracts with Brightline for a new “Magical Express” service for its guests that skips the I Drive station and goes direct to Disney Springs? Does that solve this problem?
It isn't just Universal and the Orange County Convention Center that benefit with the new rail alignment. SeaWorld, Discovery Cove and Aquatica are just south of the Bee Line (what locals still call State Road 528) at International Drive.
Here we go again, folks. Just like the last time a rail link from OIA to Walt Disney World was proposed, the Mouse was only game if the train stoped at WDW and only WDW. As soon as it looks like somebody other than Disney might benefit from a rail connection to OIA, the Disney Springs station gets turned back into a pumpkin.
Hopefully, support for the Brightline extension doesn’t fall apart this time with Disney taking its ball and going home, because Universal, OCCC, and SunRail would all benefit from the current agreement.
As for the folks at Disney who decided to kill the station, a few things you should try to remember: (1) You’re not the only destination resort in town anymore. (2) Assuming Brightline makes it to Tampa, it’s gonna cost you a lot more money to build a WDW station after the line’s open. (3) Since you killed Magical Express, you don’t have easy(ish), free direct service from OIA anymore. And you’d better believe Universal is going to give away free Brightline tickets with their packages so that they can advertise that they do.
Robert, a contracted route with Brightline offering a direct route from OIA to Disney Springs would be a brilliant idea. So would service from OIA to a Disney-financed station at or near Port Canaveral. Probably too brilliant for the current crop of folks at DPEP to consider it though.
I think that Disney is playing hardball and they'll eventually come back to the table.
OMG, a spur route from OIA to Port Canaveral makes way too much sense to actually happen.
The poster above is correct it appears Disney is throwing a hissy fit because they won't have a direct line from the airport, the last thing on the planet they want people stopping at before they get to Disney World is Universal/I-Drive.
That being said even without Disney I would still gladly ride this train to Miami or Tampa over driving and I think if the price is reasonable a lot of people will feel the same way. But this still does nothing to solve Orlando's transportation woes with Sunrail and Lynx, both of which badly need substantial expansions.
I may be misunderstanding the Brightline operation, but it strikes me that opening a station at either I-Drive or Disney Springs doesn't sound like a really great idea.
Consider the following:
As I understand it, the Brightline trains arrive and dispatch at the Intermodal Transportation Facility -- located about a mile south of the existing OIA terminal.
Okay.
That means if a passenger arrives at OIA and their flight lands at Terminal A or Terminal B they would:
- Disembark the plane.
- Ride a train to the main terminal (train #1).
- Pick -Up their luggage.
- Schlep their luggage to a train (train #2) that will take them one mile south to the transportation hub.
- Board the Brightline (train #3).
- Take the Brightline to a station (I-Drive or Disney Springs).
- Disembark the Brightline and board a shuttle (van or taxi) that then takes them to their hotel.
All things (and trains) considered it's not that difficult to understand why Disney might weigh these considerations and decide there's no substantial value that comes with spending a few million bucks on a station at Disney Springs.
TH Creative, completely agree...when talks first surfaced of this train idea way back in the late 1990's, that was the argument I made. Too many transfers and the guests would have a much easier time just taking a taxi or airport shuttle. And probably cheaper to boot. Shortly after, the Magical Express was born and no more talk of a train.
JetBlue is the big winner at OIA, as they are moving to Terminal C in September, and Terminal C is part of the Intermodal facility. As TH Creative mentions above, everybody else landing at OIA at either Terminal A or B has many more connections to make before setting foot on the Brightline.
As for Port Canaveral, I don't see a spur happening, as it appears Brightline is planning a future station in Cocoa just 10 miles west of Port Canaveral...
https://www.mynews13.com/fl/orlando/news/2022/05/26/brightline-land-purchase-could-indicate-future-cocoa-station-down-the-tracks
I actually agree with TH Creative, getting off the plane, to get on a train (that would probably cost money), to transfer to a bus, was going to be very unappealing for most people with families to begin with. IMO having a station at Disney was going to be more for people visiting from Miami/Ft Lauderdale/West Palm/Tampa/[hopefully in the future Cocoa Beach and Jacksonville] being able to go to Disney without having to get off at the airport.
There are also questions about how often the train leaves the airport (once every half hour?), and whether or not it runs 24 hours a day (arrive two hours early for a flight -- what time are you getting up to catch the train if you have a 7 AM or 8 AM flight?)
I just don't see how building a station benefits Disney.
I will say this, Harris Rosen would be DELIGHTED to see an I-Drive station built. His resorts (the Rosen Centre, the Rosen Plaza and the Rosen Shingle Creek) would benefit the most from a station.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
WDW declining a stop is a big mistake and a huge benefit for UOR. Disney is blowing it and with this and Epic Universe, UOR is about to BLOW OPEN Orlando!