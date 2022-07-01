Disney Reveals New Name for Splash Mountain

Goodbye Splash Mountain and hello to Tiana's Bayou Adventure.
Disney today in New Orleans announced the new name for its Magic Kingdom and Disneyland flume rides, which will be rethemed to "The Princess and the Frog." The company also confirmed that the conversions will debut in 2024, as had been accidentally revealed earlier by the actress who played Tiana in the Disney Animation hit.
Splash Mountain opened in 1989 with a "Song of the South" theme. The attraction represented Disney's attempt to provide a new home for the characters and music of the 1946 live action and animated movie. But Splash Mountain, even with its popularity, could not dissipate the stench of minstrelsy and racism that permeates "Song of the South" in the modern era, so Disney chose to retheme the popular flume ride rather than continue telling its story of Brer Rabbit and company.
At Disneyland in California, Splash Mountain stands next to New Orleans Square in Critter Country, so retheming the ride to Tiana and "The Princess and the Frog" allows it an even stronger connection to one of Disneyland's most iconic themed lands. In Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Tiana's Bayou Adventure will provide an appropriate transition from Frontierland to the Caribbean Plaza in the park's Adventureland.
Walt Disney Imagineering today also shared a behind the scenes video documenting its research into the retheme.
I love two-thirds of the new name.
But we've gotten so many "Adventures" over the years that the term has lost its luster. Time to get a little more creative with the titles.
Ah, "Adventures" just easy and rolls off the tongue a bit for these.
I still love how Imagineers wanted "Zip a Dee River Run," Eisner said Splash Mountain for the Tom Hanks movie, Imagineers resisted...and as soon as it's a hit, they all go "yeah, he was right, that name was so much better."
"... the stench of minstrelsy ..."
Very clever writing. (I'm gonna use "The Stench of Minstrelsy" as the name for my new heavy metal cover band.)
A better name would have been "Tiana's Magical Frog Motorless Boat Adventure."
I do think they'll do a really good job with this one though.
I wanted Tiana's non Zip a Dee Adventure. But that's just me.
I will be stealing "Tiana's Magical Frog Motorless Boat Adventure" in future stories, because it simply is to spot-on to be forgotten.
That's a pretty poor choice for a name, though admittedly I can't come up with something that works better for the property. Sticking the movie name in it will just result in a wordy name that likely needs a subtitle, but omitting it may result in confusion over what the ride is based on by the less Disney savvy as it's not a recent IP, and despite the fact that everyone will likely continue calling it Splash Mountain, Disney can't keep that as part of the name if they want to erase the previous ride. I do think TBA might be the best abbreviation for a Disney ride since ASS, though.
I will miss it but again, over 30 years for a ride to stay the same is an eternity in Disney so frankly expected a change long before. It's still going to be the thrill of that drop into the water and I hope this theming goes on. I mean, not a fan of the "Malestrom into Frozen" idea but that ride not too bad and this looks fun.