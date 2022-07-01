Park of the Week: Efteling

Disney Reveals New Name for Splash Mountain

Goodbye Splash Mountain and hello to Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

Disney today in New Orleans announced the new name for its Magic Kingdom and Disneyland flume rides, which will be rethemed to "The Princess and the Frog." The company also confirmed that the conversions will debut in 2024, as had been accidentally revealed earlier by the actress who played Tiana in the Disney Animation hit.

Splash Mountain opened in 1989 with a "Song of the South" theme. The attraction represented Disney's attempt to provide a new home for the characters and music of the 1946 live action and animated movie. But Splash Mountain, even with its popularity, could not dissipate the stench of minstrelsy and racism that permeates "Song of the South" in the modern era, so Disney chose to retheme the popular flume ride rather than continue telling its story of Brer Rabbit and company.

At Disneyland in California, Splash Mountain stands next to New Orleans Square in Critter Country, so retheming the ride to Tiana and "The Princess and the Frog" allows it an even stronger connection to one of Disneyland's most iconic themed lands. In Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Tiana's Bayou Adventure will provide an appropriate transition from Frontierland to the Caribbean Plaza in the park's Adventureland.

Walt Disney Imagineering today also shared a behind the scenes video documenting its research into the retheme.

