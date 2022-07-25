Park of the Week: Six Flags Magic Mountain

Here's How to Get a Day Free at Universal Studios Hollywood

Want to spend an extra day Universal Studios Hollywood, for no extra charge? We now have a new deal that will allow you to do just that.

Our ticketing partner just launched a new Buy a Day, Get a Day offer from Universal Studios Hollywood. Tickets are valid between now and December 15 and tickets do not have to be used on consecutive days. There are eight blockout dates on the ticket, however - two days before Labor Day, four Saturdays in October, and two days at Thanksgiving. Otherwise, visit whatever two days you want!

The ticket starts at $106 per person, bringing the per-day price down under $55. You can get the deal on our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

And while you are there, scroll down to see that our partner also has Halloween Horror Nights tickets on sale for as low as $65.50 per night, which is a big savings over the gate prices for Universal's annual after-hours Halloween event. Many nights will sell out, so now is the best time to lock in a low price for this year's Horror Nights, too.

Universal Studios Hollywood just added the "Jupiter's Claim" sets from Jordan Peele's new "Nope" to its Studio Tour, which is now running a limited number of electric (and much quieter) trams. Other top attractions at the park include the highly-rated Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Jurassic World: The Ride, and The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!, which you can enjoy now for a low price and relatively short waits before Super Nintendo World opens at the park early next year and all the lines blow up.

Universal is just one of many parks and attractions for which our travel partner sells discounted tickets. Please visit our Attractions Discounts list for more ticket deals.

