Universal's Pizza Fries to Make Hollywood Debut

A staple of Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights will make its west coast debut this year. Pizza Fries are coming to Universal Studios Hollywood.

The fan-favorite concoction will be on the menu, along with a selection of mixed drinks, at Hollywood's "The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare Bar" at this year's Halloween Horror Nights, which starts Thursday. [Orlando's event kicked off last Friday and we reviewed all its houses here: Halloween Horror Nights Delivers Again at Universal Orlando.]



Some of what will be on the menu for HHN this year. Image courtesy Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood also will offer a "Killer BBQ From Outer Space" for its Killer Klowns from Outer Space house, featuring a BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich, Loaded Mac & Cheese, Loaded Nachos, Funnel Fries, Acid Pie, and a shareable 22-inch All-Beef Hot Dog, as well as specialty cocktails. In addition, Jojo's Ice Cream will serve up a Killer Kone, Ruijing Popkorn Shake, and Acid Pie Shake, all inspired by the horror comedy.

Plaza de los Muertos will return to Universal Plaza, serving Beef Birria Tacos with Red Sauce, Cheese Tamales, Esquites, Churro Bites, Chamoy Pineapple Spears, and more at The Little Cocina, as well as Calavera Juice, Sugar Skull Punch, and a Smoked Margarita in a light-up skull mug, at the Dia de Los Muertos Bar.

A light-up Sugar Skull popcorn bucket, which includes free refills, also will be available.

