The Dark Arts Return to Universal Orlando's Harry Potter Land

Death Eaters will return to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal Orlando this weekend.

Lord Voldemort's followers will enter Hogsmeade village on select nights starting September 16, as Universal brings back performances of the Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle projection show during the Halloween season.



Is it just me, or do Universal's Death Eaters look ready to defend Slytherin's title as Hogwarts Rap Battle champions? Photo courtesy Universal Orlando Resort.

The Dark Arts takeover of the village includes additional Dark Mark-ed merchandise, including a Death Eater mark, for fans of the baddies in the Harry Potter universe.

The Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle runs several times each night, starting at dusk through park close. The show, and the Death Eaters, will appear select nights through October 31 at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

* * *

Help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park and attraction tickets, including at Universal Orlando, please visit our nationwide Attractions Discounts list.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)