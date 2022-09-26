New Dance Show Fills Universal Orlando's New York Streets

If you are visiting Universal Studios Florida soon, keep an eye out for a new dance show that has debuted in the park's New York section.

"¡Vamos! – Báilalo" plays on the streets of Universal's New York with a 12-minute performance by a dozen performers. It's a Latin dance celebration that invites guests to join or just wait to take photos with the dancers after the show.



Photo courtesy Universal Orlando Resort

I have not seen the show in person yet, but if you are getting "West Side Story" vibes from this, you might not be too far off. Remember that Universal theme park guru Steven Spielberg directed the most recent film adaptation of the Jerome Robbins/Arthur Laurents/Leonard Bernstein/Stephen Sondheim musical. Yet Spielberg's movie was a Fox production that became a 20th Century Studios release once Disney bought that studio, so Universal likely does not have any theme park rights to the IP.

Spielberg's love for this material is well-documented, but, frankly, love for West Side Story is infectious, so I would not be surprised if it inspired Universal's entertainment team to bring their own celebration of Latin dance to USF's New York streets, whether Spielberg was involved or not. Whatever the inspiration, however, I always love seeing more live entertainment in theme parks, so I hope that Universal Orlando visitors will give this new production a try.

¡Vamos! – Báilalo plays daily at 9am, 10am, 11am, Noon, 1:30pm, and 2:30pm.

* * *

