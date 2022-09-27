Epcot Gets the Spotlight at This Year's IAAPA Legends Panel

The history and future of Walt Disney World's Epcot will get the spotlight at this year's IAAPA Expo Legends panel.

Bob Rogers of BRC Imagination Arts will welcome four Disney executives who have led the park and its development for this year's panel, which will take place on Wednesday afternoon, November 16, at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando. Panel participants will be:

Bob Weis, Global Ambassador for Walt Disney Imagineering

Jodi McLaughlin, Executive Portfolio Producer, Walt Disney Imagineering

Kartika Rodriguez, Vice President of Epcot

Rick Rothschild, Founder & Chief Creative Officer of FAR Out! Creative Direction



Photos courtesy BRC Imagination Arts

Rick worked on Epcot from its start, contributing to attractions including The American Adventure, Captain EO, and Honey, I Shrunk the Audience, as well as directing the original Soarin' over California. Bob served as President of WDI from 2016 to 2021 and today curates the Marty Sklar Archives, which includes plans and other documents related to Epcot's creation in 1982.

Kartika oversees the park and its operations today as its leading executive, reporting to Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle. Meanwhile, Jodi oversees teams working on many of Epcot's new and future attractions, including Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Moana: Journey of Water, and World Celebration.

Bob Rogers also has extensive Epcot experience, as the writer and producer of Impressions de France as well as two generations of the GM pavilion post-show.

Epcot celebrates its 40th anniversary on October 1, 2022, and the panel will discuss why the original Epcot proved so popular with theme parks fans and what today's theme park leaders can learn from the park and its development over four decades.

I am planning to be at this year's IAAPA Expo to cover the Legends panel as well as the rest of the show, so please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter for all the latest news leading up to and including the Expo.

* * *

