Hurricane Nicole Closes Florida Theme Parks

Tropical Storm Nicole is on the cusp of becoming a hurricane, and Central Florida's theme parks are closing in advance of the storm's arrival.

Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay and Aquatica Orlando closed today, while SeaWorld Orlando is closing at 3pm. Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando also will be closing their theme parks early tonight, starting at 5pm.

Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Disney's Animal Kingdom will close at 5pm, Disney’s Hollywood Studios closes at 6, with Epcot and Magic Kingdom closing at 7pm.

Tomorrow, Thursday, November 10, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, Aquatica Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed for the day. Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World both said that they anticipate a delayed opening on Thursday for their parks.

Guests staying at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be required to depart by 3pm today, and scheduled hotel character breakfasts will not include characters as Disney's hotel restaurants expect higher than normal use due to the storm.

A hurricane warning remains in effect from Boca Raton to the Flagler/Volusia county line in Florida, with the forecast cone now centered south of its location yesterday. Nevertheless, Nicole is forecast to pass through the Central Florida theme park areas on Thursday morning, before making its turn north over the panhandle Thursday evening. For the latest, visit the National Hurricane Center's website.

Updated 4pm: Nicole officially is a hurricane now, with landfall on the east coast of Florida within the warning zone sometime tonight.

Walt Disney World has announced its theme park operating hours for Thursday:

Magic Kingdom: Noon - 6pm (Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party from 7pm to midnight)

Disney's Animal Kingdom: 1-7pm

Epcot: 1-9pm

Disney's Hollywood Studios: 2-10pm (No Fantasmic!)

Disney World added, "Partially used multi-day theme park tickets with a validity window impacted by Hurricane Nicole will be automatically extended within 24 hours to allow use of the remaining unused ticket days through September 20, 2023. In order to enter a park, both a park reservation and valid ticket for the same park on the same date are required."

