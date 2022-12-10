Six Flags Park Announces New Coaster for 2023

It look a while, but a Six Flags park has announced a new roller coaster for the 2023. Six Flags Fiesta Texas today announced at its FT92 Fan Event that it will install a Skyline Attractions racing P'Sghetti Bowl Children's Coaster next year.

Six Flags is called the as-yet-unnamed attraction, "the world's single-rail family racing rollercoaster," and Texas' first racing coaster. The Models E&F P'Sghetti Bowl coasters will have track lengths of 550 and 574 feet, reaching a height of 24.5 feet, with a tire-driven lift. Restraints will be individual T-shaped bars, to allow an adult and a child to ride together safely in one row.



Concept image courtesy Skyline Attractions

The coasters also will be the first from Skyline Attractions to feature its new Aurora LED lighting package, which the company introduced at the recent IAAPA Expo in Orlando.

Skyline Attractions previously produced the Skywarp coaster, which was installed at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom and SeaWorld San Diego. [See Time to ride the tide on SeaWorld San Diego's Tidal Twister.]

In addition, Six Flags Fiesta Texas will expand its White Water Bay waterpark next year with a new kids area, featuring a collection of seven KIDZ-model waterslides and raft rides from ProSlide Technology.

* * *

Replies (9)