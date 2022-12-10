Six Flags Park Announces New Coaster for 2023

It look a while, but a Six Flags park has announced a new roller coaster for the 2023. Six Flags Fiesta Texas today announced at its FT92 Fan Event that it will install a Skyline Attractions racing P'Sghetti Bowl Children's Coaster next year.
Six Flags is called the as-yet-unnamed attraction, "the world's single-rail family racing rollercoaster," and Texas' first racing coaster. The Models E&F P'Sghetti Bowl coasters will have track lengths of 550 and 574 feet, reaching a height of 24.5 feet, with a tire-driven lift. Restraints will be individual T-shaped bars, to allow an adult and a child to ride together safely in one row.
The coasters also will be the first from Skyline Attractions to feature its new Aurora LED lighting package, which the company introduced at the recent IAAPA Expo in Orlando.
Skyline Attractions previously produced the Skywarp coaster, which was installed at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom and SeaWorld San Diego. [See Time to ride the tide on SeaWorld San Diego's Tidal Twister.]
In addition, Six Flags Fiesta Texas will expand its White Water Bay waterpark next year with a new kids area, featuring a collection of seven KIDZ-model waterslides and raft rides from ProSlide Technology.
* * *
For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park listings page.Tweet
In the last earnings call they said there are new rides coming soon, and in the earnings call before that the CEO said there were no new rides coming anytime soon, which should lead us to believe that these were added as a "oh crap we need to build something quick" afterthought.
"Texas' Only Racing Coaster" grasping at straws there, this is like a 15 second long kiddie coaster, and since its made by Skyline Attractions it will probably be closed 75% of the time and removed in a few years. Skyline has been straight up garbage and after what happened with the Harley Quinn ride at SFDK i'm surprised SF is doing business with them again, maybe they were the only vendor available with such short notice or they got a good deal on it (or both).
"With Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger opening this year, that's two new coasters in two years, probably a record for this chain."
Sorry Bobbie definitely not lol
SFMM
1997: Superman (worlds tallest and fastest coaster)
1998: Riddler
1999: Canyon Blaster
2000: Goliath (worlds tallest full circut coaster)
2001: DejaVu (prototype as well as the other 2), Goliath Jr
2002: X (prototype, was supposed to be 2001 but it opened in December so I put it as 2002)
2003: Scream!
Six Flags Great America
1988: Shockwave (worlds tallest/fastest coaster with most inversions)
1989: Rolling Thunder
1990: Iron Wolf (first B&M)
-1 year gap-
1992: Batman (first B&M invert)
then again
1998: Sprocket Rockets
1999: Raging Bull (Apollo's Chariot opened first but they were built at the same time, so this is basically tied for the worlds first B&M hyper)
-1 year gap-
2001: Vertical Velocity
2002: DejaVu (protype Vekoma GIB tied with the other 2, also i'm counting this as 2002 since it was only open a few days during Fright Fest the previous season, but it was supposed to be two big new coasters in one year)
2003: Superman
Six Flags Ohio
2000: Batman, Superman (USA's first impulse), Villain, Roadrunner Express
2001: X-Flight
Six Flags Great Adventure
1999: Medusa (first B&M floorless), Blackbeard
-1 year gap-
2001: Nitro
-1 year gap-
2003: Superman
-1 year gap-
2005: Kingda Ka (worlds tallest and fastest coaster)
2006: El Toro
-1 year gap-
2008: Dark Knight
Six Flags America
1998: Roar
1999: Jokers Jinx, Two Face, Great Chase
2000: Superman
2001: Batwing
I'm 99% sure this was one of the purchases Six Flags made at IAAPA last month. I suspect Skyline was chosen because they offer one of the few junior coasters that can actually be marketed and because they'd pretty much have to buy American if they want a product ready for summer 2023. If rumors are true, they also got a two for one deal because of the issues with Harley Quinn Crazy Coaster, so I expect we'll be hearing about another coming elsewhere in the chain in the next couple months (probably closer to the start of the season, since rumors say SFA is the likely location).
As for the coaster itself, it looks fine for a junior coaster. While SFFT wouldn't be my first choice for it (SFStL would, as they lack any sort of junior coaster), it's not a bad addition to the park. Since this model only costs about $3 million and is technically two coasters, if it's successful I suspect we might see them popping up all over the chain over the next couple years.
Uh, 2006 was (checks math) 16 years ago. That’s a long gap for back to back coasters in a single park for a chain as large and as coaster-focused as Six Flags.
And beyond that, just the simple fact that 2006 was 16 years ago is depressing me right now. Ugh.
@the_man-
How long did it take you to write/research all that lol
or was all that info just already in your head?
I worked for Six Flags during that era and know way more about that company and the people that ran it than i'd like to admit. I also stayed current on what was happening after because I will always have a soft spot.
If we want more recent examples of back to back coasters (or one year gaps) than what the_man listed, we've got...
-SFA got Firebird* in 2012 and Ragin' Cajun* in 2014
-SFDK got Joker in 2016, Harley Quinn Crazy Coaster in 2018, and Batman The Ride in 2019 (and would have got Sidewinder Safari in 2020 if not for Covid)
-SFFT got Pandemonium in 2007 and Goliath* in 2008, then got Iron Rattler in 2013 and Batman The Ride in 2015
-SFGAdv got both Jersey Devil Coaster & Lil' Devil Coaster* in 2021
-SFGAm got Dark Knight in 2008, Little Dipper* in 2010, X-Flight in 2012, Goliath in 2014, then Joker in 2017 and Maxx Force in 2019
-SFMM got Apocalypse the Ride in 2009, Green Lantern: First Flight & Road Runner Express in 2011, Full Throttle in 2013, Speedy Gonzales Hot Rod Racers in 2014, and Twisted Colossus in 2015, then got West Coast Racers in 2020 and Wonder Woman Flight of Courage in 2022 (though to be fair, West Coast Racers should have been a 2019 ride)
-SFM got Joker* in 2013 and Medusa Steel Coaster in 2014
-SFNE got Gotham City Gauntlet Escape from Arkham Asylum* in 2011 and Goliath* in 2012, then got Wicked Cyclone in 2015 and Joker in 2017
-SFStL got Pandemonium in 2007 and American Thunder in 2008
*relocated coaster
Personally, I think a more interesting statistic to look at is coasters per year. Between 2010 and 2020, inclusive, Six Flags installed a total of 35 coasters, or 3.18 coasters per year (post covid, they're currently at 2.33 with this announcement). If you distribute those evenly among the 15 parks in the chain, that comes out to 2.33 coasters per park, and each park should get a coaster roughly every 4.72 years. By that logic, if your Six Flags park hasn't gotten a coaster in at least five seasons (or perhaps six to account for the covid year), you're overdue for one, and if your Six Flags gets coasters with only a one year gap, you're getting special treatment (back to back coasters is essentially royalty).
And in case Postcott is curious, that took 20 minutes of browsing RCDB.
It was my understanding there would be no math in these comment sections.
Where do operations sit in the station? Is it something where one person could be between the two trains and have that person checking both trains' restraints before dispatch? That's the one thing that always seems to cause slow lines on kiddie coasters: it take so long for parents and kids to get on and off. Being able to load two trains at once would be a big help there. I speak as someone who has spent much of my adult life waiting in lines with my kids for the park's kiddie coaster.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
This park, one of my favorites,is getting a lot of action. With Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger opening this year, that's two new coasters in two years, probably a record for this chain.