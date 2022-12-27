All Aboard the Hype Train for 2023's Best New Theme Park Rides

The new year will bring some big-name new attractions to top American theme parks in just the first few months. The Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway dark ride will open at Disneyland in January, followed by Super Nintendo World with its real-life Mario Kart ride at Universal Studios Hollywood in February, and the TRON Lightcycle Run roller coaster at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom sometime by spring.

But all these are second installations of existing attractions elsewhere. The clones might be the biggest names on 2023's new-attraction roster, the but the year promises a deep line-up of original new attractions as well. Let's look at one dozen vying for your attention.

Arctic Rescue, SeaWorld San Diego - The first of SeaWorld Park's new Intamin terrain coasters with "snowmobile" seats will feature three launches and open in California in late spring.

Aquaman: Power Wave, Six Flags Over Texas - Originally announced for 2020, this Mack Rides PowerSplash shuttle coaster will reach 146 feet in the air with a top speed of 62 miles per hour.

Big Bear Mountain, Dollywood - This multi-launch Vekoma family coaster will be coming to the park's Wildwood Grove land.

Catapult Falls, SeaWorld San Antonio - A launched "flume coaster" featuring a 55-foot elevator lift and a 53-degree, 37 mph drop.

DarKoaster, Busch Gardens Williamsburg - Here's the other of those Intamin "snowmobile" coasters, this time an indoor four-launcher with a top speed of 36 mph, built within King Ludwig's abandoned fortress from the old Curse of DarKastle ride.

Mission Ferrari, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi - The first major new ride of 2023 opens officially on January 12 and will be the world's first SFX Coaster from Dynamic Attractions.

Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, SeaWorld Orlando - This will be the first installation of the next-generation Bolliger & Mabillard stand-up coaster, with a 110-foot height and top speed of 60 mph.

Toutatis, Parc Astérix - This Intamin launch coaster will be France' fastest roller coaster, with a top speed of 66.5 mph. The 3,527-foot coaster will have a top height of 167 feet, three inversions and four launches.

Uncharted, PortAventura - A nearly-2,300-foot indoor coaster from Intamin, with thematic design from Sally Dark Rides, themed to the Tom Holland franchise.

Villain-Con Minion Blast, Universal Studios Florida - Opening in summer, guests will compete from a "motion-based pathway" in this interactive shooter experience to become the next member of the The Vicious 6.

Wildcat's Revenge, Hersheypark - The RMC rebuild of the former Wildcat wooden coaster also opens this summer.

Zambezi Zinger, Worlds of Fun - Reviving a beloved coaster brand from the park's past, this GCI hybrid coaster will feature 2,482 feet of Hybrid Titan Track on a steel and wood frame, with a top speed of 45 mph.

