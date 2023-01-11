Dollywood Completes Track for Big Bear Mountain

Dollywood has completed track installation for its longest-ever roller coaster, opening this spring at the Pigeon Forge theme park.

Big Bear Mountain, a family coaster from Vekoma, will run across 3,990 feet of track through six acres of Dollywood's Wildwood Grove land, making it the longest coaster in the park. Workers yesterday installed the final piece of track for the coaster, which also will be Dollywood's first to feature on-board audio.

With a top speed (48 mph) bigger than its height restriction (39 inches), Big Bear Mountain looks to punch above its weight as a family coaster with three launches and multiple airtime hills. The ride also will include tunnels and a pass behind a waterfall on its ride through the Smoky Mountain foothills, for fans used to Dollywood's scenery. And there's a backstory for the ride, too.

Dollywood opens for its 2023 season in April.

* * *

