Europa Park Installs Track for New 'Tesla' Coaster

Europa Park has installed the first track pieces for its new roller coaster. The as-yet-unnnamed Mack Rides coaster is set to anchor the park's upcoming Croatia land in 2024.

The German park has shared photos of the track installation. Initial specs say that the track will be 4,544 feet long, with a top hill of 105 feet and a top speed of 56 mph.



Images courtesy Europa Park

Concept art released earlier by Europa Park suggests a Nikola Tesla theme for the attraction, which would make sense as Tesla was born in Croatia. That's a replica of Tesla's Wardenclyffe Tower depicted there.

This coaster will bring Europa Park's count up to 14 and be Europa Park's first new non-kiddie coaster in a decade.

