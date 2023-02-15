Six Flags Gives Opening Date for New Aquaman Ride

Six Flags' newest splash ride will open next month in Texas, the company announced today.
The long-awaited Aquaman: Power Wave will open March 11 at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, just in time for spring break. Originally announced for the 2020 season (and we all know what happened then), Aquaman: Power Wave is a Mack Rides PowerSplash with a nearly 150-foot face-down drop and a top speed over 62 mph.
"We are so excited to introduce Aquaman: Power Wave to legions of thrill seekers, and we feel that Spring Break is the perfect time for the grand opening of this epic new attraction," Six Flags Over Texas Park President Richard Douaihy said.
The park is calling this its 14th roller coaster, though it promises a splashdown like flume ride. The shuttle ride will be the first of its kind in North America and will feature launches that propel riders both forward and backward along 708 feet of track. A turntable loading station should help with ride capacity, as it allows two 20-person boats to operate on the attraction.
This would be an excellent addition to Magic Mountain, as long as it included the turntable load platform.
the delay allowed for sea world san antonio to sneak in and beat them with a launched flume coaster that looks a lot more thrilling and has a much longer ride experience. that said, i do think the mack power splash will be a good fit for SFOT and hoping to see more of them as parks are retiring older water rides, rides that are very important on hot summer days. also, curious to see if the sea world ride has performance issues as it's a prototype and also, thank goodness SFOT added the turntable. even with it, wait times will be long but i thought they were crazy for originally considering going without.
Coincidentally, I'll be in Dallas the following weekend for an event, so I look forward to getting over to SFOT for a half day to give this a try. It doesn't look amazing, but it does look like a fun ride that I could see replacing aging water rides at other parks if it does well here.
Our long national nightmare is over.
I guess the one positive from the delay is that Six Flags redesigned the attraction to include the turntable load platform that doubles the ride's capacity. The original design was only going to have a single boat, which would have created crazy lines.