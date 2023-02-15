Six Flags Gives Opening Date for New Aquaman Ride

Six Flags' newest splash ride will open next month in Texas, the company announced today.

The long-awaited Aquaman: Power Wave will open March 11 at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, just in time for spring break. Originally announced for the 2020 season (and we all know what happened then), Aquaman: Power Wave is a Mack Rides PowerSplash with a nearly 150-foot face-down drop and a top speed over 62 mph.



Image courtesy Six Flags Over Texas

"We are so excited to introduce Aquaman: Power Wave to legions of thrill seekers, and we feel that Spring Break is the perfect time for the grand opening of this epic new attraction," Six Flags Over Texas Park President Richard Douaihy said.

The park is calling this its 14th roller coaster, though it promises a splashdown like flume ride. The shuttle ride will be the first of its kind in North America and will feature launches that propel riders both forward and backward along 708 feet of track. A turntable loading station should help with ride capacity, as it allows two 20-person boats to operate on the attraction.

What Else Is Opening Soon?

You can read about other new attractions coming to top theme parks around the world this year and beyond on our What's New or Under Construction page. We have updated that page with the just-announced official opening date for Alton Towers' new The Curse at Alton Manor dark ride as well as Gardaland's announcement of its upcoming Nautilus stage show.

For more theme park news in your in-box each week, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park listings page.

Replies (4)