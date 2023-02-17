Disneyland Plans Throwback and Star Wars 'After Dark' Events

The Disneyland Resort today announced its next two "After Dark" after-hours events at the parks.

Throwback Nite will run April 18 and 20 at Disneyland, while Star Wars Nite will return for a four-night run, on May 2, 4, 8 and 11.

The April event will honor the Disneyland of the 1950s and 60s, with guests encouraged to wear their "dapperest attire." Disneyland will launch its original "Fantasy in the Sky" fireworks (weather permitting), while live bands will play vintage music for dancing in select locations around the park. Classic character meets and retro food from the park's early days will continue the theme. (Disneyland has not announced a menu, but I demand tuna sandwiches in Fantasyland!)

Perhaps not coincidentally, Throwback Nite will happen just days before the spring Dapper Day at Disneyland on April 24.

A little over a week later, just in time for May the Fourth, Star Wars Nite will take over Disneyland after hours on four evenings. A special "Star Wars: Celebrate the Nite" fireworks show will highlight the evening, which will include characters from Tusken Raiders and Jawas to Captain Phasma and her Stormtroopers. A lightsaber skills class will be offered, along with rides on Disneyland's Star Wars attractions: Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. (Subject to them not going down, of course.)

Both events start at 9pm each night and continue until 1am, with "mix-in" admission to Disneyland starting at 6pm on the event night. No additional ticket or reservation is required for the three-hour mix-in period. Admission costs $129-$145 per person for Throwback Nite and $149-$169 per guest for Star Wars Nite, depending upon the date selected. Admission also includes unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass digital photos taken during the party and a commemorative credential and guide map.

Tickets will go on sale to Magic Key holders no earlier than 9am on Tuesday, February 21, with ticket sales opening to the public no earlier than 9am on Thursday, February 23. The number of tickets each night will be limited, so expect waits in the virtual queue on the Disneyland.com website when trying to buy.

