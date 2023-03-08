Universal Rebrands Its Theme Park Division

Say goodbye to Universal Parks & Resorts. And hello to Universal Destinations & Experiences.

NBCUniversal announced the name change this morning, as the company looks to diversify the types of locations to which it brings Universal branded entertainment. We just told you earlier today more details about the kid-focused theme park that Universal will be building north of Dallas, Texas [New Universal Theme Park Gets Approval for Construction], and Universal in January announced plans for a Halloween Horror Nights-style installation at Area15 in Las Vegas, too.

"Universal Destinations & Experiences aligns with our aspiration to be the Destination of Choice in the markets where we are today and the markets we enter in the future," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Woodbury said. "We are thrilled to expand how we bring the Universal brand to life in new, immersive and compelling ways for fans around the world using our rich collection of stories, characters and franchises."

Even as Universal goes smaller in focus with its projects in new markets such as Dallas and Las Vegas, it's still going big with its Epic Universe theme park and south campus expansion now under construction at the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida for a 2025 debut.

In its press release, Universal said that "the name change also signals how the company is diversifying by bringing Universal branded entertainment, culinary, gaming and consumer product experiences to life in unique and creative ways for new audiences, in new places, and on new platforms in both the physical and virtual worlds."

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, including for the Universal parks, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park listings page.

Replies (0)