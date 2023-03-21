Happy Birthday to San Diego's Coaster Capital

Happy 59th birthday today to SeaWorld San Diego.

The first park in the SeaWorld chain opened March 21, 1964 on San Diego's Mission Bay. Long known for its marine mammal shows, today SeaWorld is promoting itself as San Diego's roller coaster capital. Five coasters have opened at the park, with a sixth on its way.

According to our annual reader survey, here are the top three current coasters at SeaWorld San Diego:

1. Manta: A 2,800-foot Mack Rides launch coaster with a 54-foot drop and top speed of 43 mph.

2. Emperor: The first Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster on the west coast has a 143-foot drop and a top speed of 60 mph on its 2,411 feet of track.

3. Electric Eel: A 863-foot long, 150-foot tall Premier Rides Sky Rocket II with a multi-pass launch, top speed of 62 mph and one inversion.

The park's next coaster, Arctic Rescue, debuts later this spring. Featuring snowmobile-style seats, this triple-launch Intamin terrain coaster will run on 2,800 feet of track, with a top speed of 40 mph.

