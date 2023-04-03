All Aboard for a New Trip Through Hershey's Chocolate World

Chocolate lovers will be able to take an animated train trip through the home of some of America's top candy brands, starting this summer.

Hershey's Great Candy Expedition will open May 19 at Hershey's Chocolate World, located next to Hersheypark in Pennsylvania. The 30-minute experience will include a multi-sensory animated theater show, with 4K projection mapping on a 270-degree screen, rumble seats, and in-theater wind, snow, scent, and lightning effects. Tickets to Hershey's Great Candy Expedition will be $19.95 per person.



Concept image courtesy The Hershey Experience

"We are proud to bring fans a new experience unlike any other attraction of its kind in North America,” Suzanne Jones, Vice President of The Hershey Experience, said. "Hershey's Great Candy Expedition combines the nostalgia of train-style travel, the story of Hershey's beloved candy brands, and cutting-edge technology into a brand-new family-friendly experience for all ages to mark Hershey's Chocolate World's 50th anniversary year."

Visitors will board the "Hersheyland Express" from the Sweets Expedition Co. Platform 73. Before entering the theater, though, visitors waiting in the train station will get a tasting of select Hershey's ingredients, such as such as Reese's peanut cup butter, then receive an Adventurer's Guide, "filled with information on each Hersheyland sweet stop they will discover, as well as games and puzzles for families to continue their exploration at home."

While in the theater, the animated train trip will take visitors to Almond Joy & Mounds Cove, Jolly Rancher Junction, Kit Kat Timbers, Reese's Ridge, and Twizzlers Forest. The audience will determine the order in which the Hersheyland Express visits each destination by pressing light-up buttons on their seat armrests.

After the show, visitors will get treat bags that include candy from each of the Hersheyland destinations they visited, including Reese's Cups, Kit Kat bars, and more.

Creative leadership on the attraction came from Spinifex Group and ByerleyXPS, with Global Scenic Services, Clair Global, Stoner Graphix, Visionetics, and Nutec also working on the project.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park listings page.

Replies (0)