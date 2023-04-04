TRON Lightcycle Run Officially Opens at Walt Disney World

TRON Lightcycle Run is now open officially at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

The new Vekoma(*fixed) family launch roller coaster has been operating on a soft open basis since its media preview last month, which followed weeks of reservation-only previews for Disney's annual passholders and cast members.

For now, TRON is available to Magic Kingdom guests only through a virtual queue or Individual Lightning Lane purchase. Both got snapped up about as quickly as they were offered today. With Spring Break crowds filling the park, the Disney Genie+ service sold out as well today, even at its all-time high price of $35 per person.

Laurie and I reviewed TRON Lightcycle Run during that press event last month, and you can watch us on the ride here:

That exhilarating launch helps make TRON my favorite coaster in the Magic Kingdom, though I've still got it a notch behind Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind over at Epcot for best Walt Disney World coaster overall.

