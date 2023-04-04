TRON Lightcycle Run Officially Opens at Walt Disney World

TRON Lightcycle Run is now open officially at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.
The new Vekoma(*fixed) family launch roller coaster has been operating on a soft open basis since its media preview last month, which followed weeks of reservation-only previews for Disney's annual passholders and cast members.
For now, TRON is available to Magic Kingdom guests only through a virtual queue or Individual Lightning Lane purchase. Both got snapped up about as quickly as they were offered today. With Spring Break crowds filling the park, the Disney Genie+ service sold out as well today, even at its all-time high price of $35 per person.
Laurie and I reviewed TRON Lightcycle Run during that press event last month, and you can watch us on the ride here:
That exhilarating launch helps make TRON my favorite coaster in the Magic Kingdom, though I've still got it a notch behind Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind over at Epcot for best Walt Disney World coaster overall.
The TRON merch is fantastic as is the attraction. Well done WDW!
$35 per person lighting lane!?! That is beyond obnoxious, an absolute new low for Disney, and done under Iger's watch. For shame on all of them.
For a family of five that would be another $175, someone's car payment. But Iger and the rest of those bloodsuckers know that if you're bringing your family to Disneyworld, you're probably already in for $5000+, and you don't want to waste valuable time standing in a two hour line, and your kids are going to insist on riding it, so you'll pay it. Another $175 to ride a one-minute ride one time. Hateful greed, a pox on them all.
That makes me so angry it's like acid on my goodwill toward Disney. Screw the Tron ride, I hope it gets carried away by a hurricane. I spit at Iger for doing that.
@thecolonel: How much are front of the line tix at Universal?
Fixed the manufacturer. Thanks.
@TH ... apples and oranges, but of course you knew that ... Ha.
Merch was underwhelming today. No dated shirts, pins, keychains etc, as we had at Guardians opening. The main store wasn't open, so we were shuffled into what used to be Stitch's escape pavilion. There was some merch in star traders too. Thank goodness they didn't go with a VQ for the merch.
Tron was dispatching at a snails pace, with many of the trains leaving the station with multiple empty seats, so something isn't quite right.
For me it basically comes down to an issue of how valuable my time spent elsewhere is outside of a long queue. Not every attraction is created equal, and I’m thusly more inclined to pay more for a walk-on or short wait at a brand new e-ticket than I would be to wait in the kind of lines that appeared when A:FoP opened.
The obvious counterpoint, with which I mostly agree actually, is that folks should be given the option of standby if they aren’t willing to pay for ILL passes. So I can see both sides. But I’m in the camp of people willing to pay for that reduced wait. At least for my first ride on anyway.
I wish my car payment was $175.
I have no idea what Universal charges, I'm talking about Disneyworld and how quickly this disgusting new money grab can destroy a lifetime of goodwill.
What happened to just waiting in line? I think the whole FastPass/ExpressPass/QuickPass/Skip the line crap has hurt the theme park experience.
waiting in line sucks. so if there's an option to skip it that I can afford ... I'm probably going to take it. there's nothing noble about standing in a four-hour line.
thecolonel, Disney has to make their money somehow, they certainly can’t do it with their movies and programming that bomb excessively because of woke ideology.
If Genie+ is selling out at $35, then isn't that an indication that it's still priced too low?
Complaining about people paying to skip the lines is like going to a concert, buying nosebleed seats, and then wondering why the people who paid more to sit up front get a better view.
I guess Iger will have to do without Colonel’s $35 today. Oh, wait, he won’t because someone else already bought it as Genie+ sold out by 10:00 a.m. this morning. Maybe it will be $40 tomorrow (and likely still sell out).
It’s simply supply and demand, and if $35 still causes a sellout, we haven’t seen the highest price point yet.
For a Universal Express comparison, the range is $90 to $350, which gets you one skip the line on every ride at one park in one day, with the option to get unlimited skips for $10-20 more (though still only for one park). Honestly, though, that's much better for both buyers and non-buyers than selling Genie+ at $35, but that's a discussion for another time.
As far as Tron goes, it's weird to think that it's actually open since it's been under construction for so long, yet it also feels both like it has already opened (due to the lengthy preview period) and has not yet truly opened (due to the restrictive virtual queue). I'm hoping I'll be able to ride in September, but with the amount Disney is charging for tickets these days, the risk of not riding without spending even more money, and the lukewarm reviews the ride seems to be getting, I'm seriously debating if it's even worth it. I think the fact that pre-Covid I was looking into ways to fit Shanghai into an eventual Japan trip in part for Tron and now I'm meh on the prospect of going to Florida to ride it speaks volumes as to my dissatisfaction with Disney overall right now, but judging by the crowds it seems I'm still very much in the minority.
Well, this got heated fast....
On the subject, having just come from Disneyland, I'd be willing to wait, say, 30 minutes for a fun one in Fantastyland, one of the Mountains or something like Jungle Cruise or such. But 80-100 minutes is my limit, so I would break for LL for Rise of the Resistance of another big one not using a single-riders line.
Hey Robert, when are you going to step-up, act like a responsible journalist and finally publish a TPI blogflume under the headline "Theme parks in Orlando are crowded and expensive"?
It strikes me that you owe your readership some in depth coverage regarding this suddenly breaking story.
we just missed the soft open for this, but I suppose that'll be the reason to go back to magic kingdom one of these days.
as an aside: it's a vekoma launch coaster, not intamin.