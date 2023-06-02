Three days of haunts start the Halloween season at Midsummer Scream

The 2023 haunt season starts next month in Long Beach, with the return of Midsummer Scream.

This year's edition of the world's largest Halloween and horror convention will feature three days for the Hall of Shadows, the convention's haunted attraction zone. More than a dozen haunts will fill the zone, which this year will feature the theme "Dungeons & Demons." (And yes, that is a Dungeons & Dragons call-out.)

"We've invited our haunters this year to let their imaginations run wild, and where possible, to incorporate some kind of gamification or interactive element into their Hall of Shadows creations," Creative Director Rick West said. "Everyone is excited and hard at work to bring fans the most epic Hall of Shadows yet."

The CalHauntS team has put together the entry to this year's Hall of Shadows - an ancient ruin filled with traps, treasure, and classic D&D monsters. For the first time, an out-of-state haunt is participating, as Colorado's Wicker Manor joins the Hall of Shadows line-up. Other participating haunters include:

Straite to Hale Productions: Winchester Mystery House-inspired walk-through experience

The Pizza Planet Truck and Art's Sideshow: Disney-inspired display that's been taken over by Chucky

The Dreich Society: Twilight Zone-inspired haunt

Mr. Floats: CarnEVIL Games zone

The Ghostwood Manor home haunt: Pharaoh’s Hall, an Egyptian-themed walk-through

The Haunt With No Name… Yet: Celtic cemetery "yard display"

Santa Ana Haunt: Cult world of Kormos and their blood-crazed rituals

The Haunted Harvest: The Notflix Killer, an after-hours encounter inside a closed Hauntbuster Video store

Tunnel of Terror: 360-degree photo booth experience filled with monsters

Coble Haunter: Old-school haunted house

Fear Farm: New castle-themed attraction — and a built-in tavern for guests 21 years and older

In addition, cosplay photographer Rawl of the Dead will be on hand throughout the weekend taking complimentary photos of guests, and the sliders from Decayed Brigade will present three shows daily on Saturday and Sunday.

Midsummer Scream runs July 28-30 at the Long Beach Convention Center, just south of Los Angeles. Daily passes are $38-53, with a three-day pass now on sale for $69. A VIP Gold Bat pass is $145 and includes priority access to most Hall of Shadows attractions, as well as first entry to panels and presentations at Midsummer Scream. Tickets are available on Midsummer Scream's website.

