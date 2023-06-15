Walt Disney World adds another after-hours holiday party

Walt Disney World will introduce a new holiday-themed, after-hours party this fall.

Disney today announced the dates for this year's Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. It also revealed a second hard-ticket holiday party coming to the resort this year - Disney Jollywood Nights, running 10 nights at Disney's Hollywood Studios, starting November 11.

Tickets range from $159-179 per person for the four-hour event, which will run from 8:30pm to 12:30am on the following dates:

November: 11,18, 20, 27, 29

December: 4, 6,16,18, 20

Party admission also will get you into Disney's Hollywood Studios starting at 7pm on your event night, with no additional theme park reservation required.

Highlights for Disney Jollywood Nights will include the exclusive return of Hollywood Stduios' Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! holiday nighttime spectacular, which will run only on party nights this year,

as well as the debut of a new live musical holiday special at Theater of the Stars, starring Kermit and Miss Piggy.



Image courtesy Walt Disney World

The Frozen Sing-Along theater will host a special holiday sing-along during Jollywood Nights, with The Hollywood Brown Derby hosting a jazz lounge, and The Hollywood Tower Hotel courtyard being the site of an "otherworldly soirée." Three street parties will take over other parts of the park, with a holiday DJ on Hollywood Boulevard, a Latin mix on Commissary Lane, and a throwback theme on Echo Lake, with character appearances including Powerline Max and Phineas and Ferb.

Rides including Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock N’ Roller Coaster, Slinky Dog Dash, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will be open during the event, with Rise of the Resistance using a virtual queue. Details are to come on when party guests can enter that queue.

Tickets will go on sale to Disney hotel guests starting June 29, with the general sale starting July 6. Tickets go on sale the same dates for Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, which returns this year for the following dates:

November: 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 30

December: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22

Those tickets will range from $159-$199 per person and will include the Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration castle stage show, Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks, and Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, as well as complimentary hot chocolate and cookies. The new TRON Lightcycle Run roller coaster also will be open, but using a virtual queue during the party, like Rise over at the Studios.

In other Walt Disney World holiday news, the Candlelight Processional returns for the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays November 24 through December 30, the Merry Menagerie of animal-themed puppets is back at Disney's Animal Kingdom, and the holiday projection show will return to The Hollywood Tower Hotel at Disney's Hollywood Studios for the season, which runs from November 11 through December 31 across the Walt Disney World Resort.

At the Magic Kingdom, Disney is replacing the Dream Lights castle projection show with Frozen Holiday Surprise, which will run during regular park hours as well as during the Mickey's Christmas party. The holiday song overlay for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind also is not on the schedule for this year.

