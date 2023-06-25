Coaster derailment in Sweden claims one

An incident on a roller coaster at Sweden's Gröna Lund park has claimed the life of one passenger, with nine others injured.

At around 11:30 this morning, a train on the Jetline coaster partially derailed at a point about 6-8 meters above the ground, with a total of 14 people on board, according to the park. Witnessed told local news reporters that the derailment threw at least two riders from the train, one of whom was killed. Nine people were taken to local hospitals, with one reported to be in serious condition.

"An accident like this should not be able to happen, and we will do everything we can to find out how it could have happened," the park posted to its Facebook page.

Gröna Lund closed following the incident and will remain closed for at least one week for investigations. Both the park and local police are investigating the incident.

"We know many of you are sharing this great sadness, our thoughts are first and foremost with those affected, their families and all our guests and staff," the park posted.

Jetline is a 1988 Schwarzkopf that was modified in 1997 by Mauer Rides. The 2,624-foot coaster reaches a top speed of 56 mph and pulls a maximum of 4.5 Gs.

Opened in 1883, Gröna Lund is Sweden's oldest amusement park.

