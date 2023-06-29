Universal Orlando offers three free months on annual passes

Universal Orlando Resort is sweetening its deal on annual passes, extending them to 15 months for new pass sales and renewals.

Universal Orlando offers four annual pass levels: a Seasonal Pass, a Power Pass (with blockout dates), and no-blockout Preferred Pass, and a top-level Premier Pass that includes Universal Express after 4pm, valet parking and a Halloween Horror Nights ticket.

Prices range from $425 to $905, or $325 to $790 for Florida residents, plus tax for two-park passes, and $525 to $1,095, or $425 to $980, plus tax, for three-park passes that include Volcano Bay as well as Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.

Universal's current offer extends the period for those passes from 12 months to 15, adding three additional months when you buy a new pass or renew an existing one. The three free months will be applied to the end of the first twelve months from date of first use.

Universal Orlando is holding its annual Passholder Appreciation Days, with exclusive seasonal benefits, between August 15 and September 30, and passholders also get year-round access to the Passholder Lounge at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

For details, see Universal's website.

