Florida gets ready for the return of Howl-O-Scream

Howl-O-Scream returns to SeaWorld Orlando September 8 this year, running select nights through October 31. The after-hours Halloween event once again will feature night-time rides on the park's top coasters, with Manta, Mako, and Ice Breaker this year joined by the newly opened Pipeline.

The Blood Beckoning house will return for 2023, as will the Monster Stomp show and the Longshoremen Tavern, Poison Grotto, Siren's Last Call, and Tormented themed bars, the park said today. SeaWorld Orlando also announced the debut of a new "Blood Light District" scare zone, with a new bar and haunted houses still to be announced.



Monster Stomp at SeaWorld Orlando Howl-O-Scream. Photo courtesy SeaWorld

The Halloween party season kicks off in Central Florida this year with the opening of Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on August 11. The grown-up, horror-themed events start with the return of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida on September 1, followed by Howl-O-Scream at both SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay one week later.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced a new house, D.H. Baggum's Circus of Fear, to join the returning Stranglewood Estate this fall. New scares zones in Tampa also include Sin City Zombies and Big Ed's Demolition Derby. Over at Universal, the return of Stranger Things leads the announced line-up, which also includes The Last of Us and Chucky.

Tickets are available to all events on their respective parks' official websites. Prices range from $149 for the Disney party to $32.99 for discounted Howl-O-Scream tickets on select nights.

