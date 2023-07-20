New DreamWorks land coming to Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Studios Florida will replace its former Woody Woodpecker KidZone with another child-focused land, the Universal Orlando Resort said today.

The new DreamWorks Animation land will open in 2024, featuring characters from movie IPs Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda, plus TV IP Gabby’s Dollhouse. Look for meet and greets and play areas in the land rather than big new rides.



Concept image courtesy Universal Destinations & Experiences

"The new land, which occupies approximately four acres of space within the larger resort, will feature opportunities for families to meet popular characters, experience the joy of play and make memories with characters from the films and products they have only imagined," Universal said in its press release.

Universal did not announce when the new land would open next year, but did note that it would be "part of a collection of new entertainment experiences debuting at Universal Orlando Resort in 2024."

The big expansion project at Universal Orlando is, of course, the Universal's Epic Universe park on the resort's new south campus, now under construction near the Orange County Convention Center for a 2025 debut. For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

