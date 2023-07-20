New DreamWorks land coming to Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Studios Florida will replace its former Woody Woodpecker KidZone with another child-focused land, the Universal Orlando Resort said today.
The new DreamWorks Animation land will open in 2024, featuring characters from movie IPs Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda, plus TV IP Gabby’s Dollhouse. Look for meet and greets and play areas in the land rather than big new rides.
"The new land, which occupies approximately four acres of space within the larger resort, will feature opportunities for families to meet popular characters, experience the joy of play and make memories with characters from the films and products they have only imagined," Universal said in its press release.
Universal did not announce when the new land would open next year, but did note that it would be "part of a collection of new entertainment experiences debuting at Universal Orlando Resort in 2024."
The big expansion project at Universal Orlando is, of course, the Universal's Epic Universe park on the resort's new south campus, now under construction near the Orange County Convention Center for a 2025 debut. For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
I think the various Dreamworks IP on the construction walls were probably an accurate foreshadowing of what was to come. I am predicting the former Woody Woodpecker Nuthouse Coaster coaster will be vividly painted and themed for Trolls.
All theme parks desperately need a kids area where parents can sit down with a cold refreshing drink and let the little ones release their wiggles. The old IP in there was was outdated and tired, so this is a nice improvement. I hope they incorporate some sort of water feature where anyone who wants to get soaked can cool off considering Universal lacks any water rides, and Islands has three.
The Amblin / Dreamworks association of ET finally fits the area as well.
Thanks TPI. Always top notch coverage on all things Universal. I am going to post the LINK to my social media.
Any sort of interactive water feature or splash pad area is an absolute necessity these days for families with littles. Or hell, adults on the brink of heat exhaustion. I would welcome the addition of such a space. And for the love of all things holy, some ample shading please Universal!
A Troll-er coaster is in the concept art, who’s gonna ride?
I feel like the comments section on this website have become a Troll-er coaster
I think the DreamWorks IP works for this land, in terms of character meet and greets & play areas.
Their (more popular) Illumination IP seems more likely to produce actual attractions.
We need a MegaMind ride.
I'm curious to see if this is a reskinning, retheming, or a complete reimagining. From the sounds of it, the old Woody Woodpecker coaster is staying, but how much more of the old infrastructure will be maintained? The Fivel Land was a fun little play area, and I really liked the Curious George area - though it was a bit too wet for my liking, but I think Universal can do better for the Dreamworks IPs.
Also, will this land include the old Barney show building to include an actual show or supersized character meet-and-greet area (a la the Big Top in MK's Storybook Circus)? Or will this area just be closed off for HHN use and eventual capitalization when UC converts Springfield to a new IP (along with the Animal Actors theater)?
Additionally, it would probably be smart to start introducing more app-integrated activities that will eventually be used at Epic Universe. Given the trouble they've been having with Villain-Con, it would probably be valuable to have another area that utilizes app-integration to increase uptake of the technology.
It looks like Universal has given themselves plenty of runway with this one, particularly since no new major attractions appear to be part of this new land, which should allow this to open in the late Spring/early Summer timeframe.
my understanding is that it's primarily a re-skin. refurbishing the area while applying more current IP as an overall emphasis toward sprucing up the legacy parks ahead of EU.
Russell Meyer - The "water" section main structure / frame with the large bucket on top that emptied every minute or so is still standing, and you can easily see the coaster when walking past that section. The uncropped concept art shows it to be Trolls themed, and possibly called the Troll-ercoaster.
I didn't know they kept the pat where kids can get soaked until I watched the video link Keith posted from TPS.
Universal put up a new trailer about 35 minutes ago for Islands. Pretty cool.
From everything I've heard, this will be a reskin/update of the play areas and junior coaster along with new meet and greets. The idea is to quickly and cheaply swap out the old IP for new properties that modern children are more familiar with ahead of Epic Universe opening rather than to put in a new attraction that's a major draw on its own. This should also give a preview of the sorts of things visitors can expect at the new DreamWorks park opening in Texas in a few years.
Pretty much everything is leveled except for the coaster, Barney building and Curious George structures, which will be re used.
A lot cheaper to retheme than redo. Regardless, it needed something done to bring the area up to date to an IP that today’s kids are familiar with.
Next on Universal’s to-do list for the current parks: Retheme Toon Lagoon.
I would hope that a re-do of Lost Continent would be the next priority now that it's became a shell of its former self.
