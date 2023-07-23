Knott's prepares for the 50th anniversary of Scary Farm

Single-night tickets go on sale Monday for the 50th anniversary of Knott's Scary Farm.

The theme park industry's original after-hours Halloween event started in 1973 at Knott's Berry Farm in California. This year, Knott's Scary Farm will run for 29 nights, starting September 21 and continuing through October 31.

Knott's has not announced yet its line-up for this year's event. That news should come next month, though we might get a sneak peek at next weekend's Midsummer Scream event in Long Beach. But Knott's is promising 10 mazes, five scare zones and four shows at this year's Scary Farm.



Photo courtesy Knott's

The line-up will include new mazes, which are expected to replace Dark Ride and Pumpkin Eater, which joined the Scary Farm line-up in 2017. "Guests can expect to uncover unforgettable experiences that will usher in characters from Haunt history," Knott's teased in its press release today.

Other mazes from last year that are expected to return include:

The Grimoire and Bloodline 1842, added last year

Mesmer: Sideshow of the Mind, added in 2021

Wax Works and Origins: The Curse of Calico, added in 2019

Dark Entities and The Depths, added in 2018

The 2023 Knott's Scary Farm season pass is on sale now for $149 on Knott's website, with single night tickets also going on sale at 10am Pacific Time Monday, July 24. We are expecting to see discounted single night tickets coming available on our partner's Knott's Berry Farm tickets page at some point following that, as well.

California's Halloween season kicks off next weekend with Midsummer Scream, which will include presentations from Knott's, Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights, Six Flags Magic Mountain's Fright Fest, Winchester Mystery House, and 13th Floor Entertainment, which will reveal details about this year's L.A. Haunted Hayride, Delusion, and the return of Shaqtoberfest.

Keep following Theme Park Insider for all the upcoming Halloween season news - and one great way to do that is to sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)