How Taylor Swift will help drive theme park attendance

The Taylor Swift Eras tour should help drive theme park attendance - or, at least, ticket sales - in California this weekend.

The biggest concert tour of the year comes to the San Francisco Bay Area this week for two nights at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. As Theme Park Insiders might know, Levi's Stadium - the home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers - shares a parking lot with the California's Great America theme park.

However, California's Great America has exclusive use of that lot on the dates of the Taylor Swift concerts, and the park just reminded the public of that fact on its social media. That means anyone wanting to park next to the stadium - and the theme park - must have a ticket to California's Great America.

"To use the parking lot on Friday and Saturday, all individuals in your vehicle must possess a valid park ticket. This means that everyone arriving in the vehicle must have their own park admission ticket in order to utilize the parking facilities," the park said.

Given the absurd amounts of money that many Swifties have spent already for their Eras Tour tickets, an extra $70 per passenger for a theme park ticket might not deter carloads of fans from parking in the lot. As California's Great America noted in its statement, "For your convenience, tickets will be available for purchase at the parking toll booths upon arrival."

The park's statement also notes that tailgating in the lot is prohibited. Left unsaid was that plenty of food and drink will available for fans to purchase at its Carnivale at Orleans Place event, which will be running this weekend. Hey, if you bought park tickets to get into the parking lot, you might as well come early and use them, right?

So that, my friends, is how Taylor Swift likely will help drive tens of thousands of ticket sales, if not admissions, for a California theme park this weekend.

