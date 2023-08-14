Top 10 Walt Disney World rides to ride at night

If you are visiting the Walt Disney World Resort, here are 10 attractions that you might consider waiting until after nightfall to experience, because they're even better in the dark.

Or, if you don't want to wait to experience these, maybe come back and ride them another time in the evening, just to see how different an attraction can be before and after sunset.

10. Tomorrowland Transit Authority Peoplemover – Take a leisurely 10-minute tour through the top of Tomorrowland in a slow-moving transport vehicle of the future. A favorite among many, because you can see how lit up Tomorrowland is at night. This is a ride I wish you could ride over and over again without having to leave your seat.

9. Test Track – Test Track is a fun dark ride that should stay dark, especially when you make it to the outside portion of the track. Yes, you don’t want to burst out of a cool dark building into scorching heat, but when the doors open to the dark it adds way more to the excitement when whipping around the track at 65 mph.

8. Na’vi River Journey – Let me just say Pandora at night is such a cool experience with bioluminescent plants and large flora that you just want to continue that in a ride - and that ride would be the Na’vi River Journey. Feel the immersion as you journey through very much alive Pandora into a Na’vi boat cruising down the river while enjoying those cool lights and sounds of the rainforest.

7. Kilimanjaro Safaris – Many of the animals are active early in the morning, but when it starts to get dark, those animals like the party. I mean, haven’t you heard cats in the middle of the night? From antelope to wildebeests to lions, all take on a new personality when the sun starts to set.

6. Expedition Everest – Roller coasters add a new level of thrill in the dark because it’s less predictable - not being able to see where you are going. But one thing you can predict is that when you reach the top of Everest, you can catch a cool glimpse of Animal Kingdom, and maybe that Yeti, if he shows up.

5. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – This is one of my favorite all-time rides for all the fun little drops, twists, and turns it has when riding the wildest ride in the wilderness. It becomes my favorite ride of all of Magic Kingdom when I can ride it at night and see all the lands of the park. You can make out every area and take in a great view of Cinderella's Castle for a good second.

4. Twilight Zone Tower of Terror – Nothing is spookier than riding Tower of Terror at night. From seeing the partially lit neon sign of the Hollywood Tower Hotel to when the door opens just before you drop adds to the spookiness and the story of that one fateful night....

3. Jungle Cruise – Hey didn’t I mention safaris at night are better because animals are more active? Well, the animals here always know how to put on a good show, but you certainly pay more attention to the sounds of the jungle at night, which makes it seem more realistic, especially for the kiddos.

2. Haunted Mansion – You knew this was going to be on the list, and here it is. No explanation is needed here, just that this is a must-ride at night whenever you have the chance. Go during Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party and see a ghost host of characters in front of the Gracey residence.

1. Slinky Dog Dash – Slinky Dog Dash is a great ride to begin with but an even cooler ride at night. The zipping through the well-lit Toy Story Land in the dark makes it feel like you’re looking through a child’s Christmas tree. It’s a ride I always like to ride twice, even when the lines get long.

Replies (14)