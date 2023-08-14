Seven injured during incident at Germany's biggest park

An accident at Europa-Park today injured seven people, sending three to the hospital for observation.

Park officials said that a mobile pool used in the "Retorno dos Piratas" diving show ruptured during a performance around 5pm. The park reported that five artists and two park guests were hurt in the incident. A diving platform attached to the pool collapsed, and water from the pool flowed into the adjacent Atlantica SuperSplash flume ride.

Police are investigating the incident and there is no known cause for the rupture and collapse at this time. Europa-Park said that Atlantica SuperSplash will reopen as scheduled tomorrow.

Germany's Europa-Park is the second most-visited theme park in Europe, after Disneyland Paris. The park suffered a major fire in June that damaged several attractions and forced the evacuation of the park. [Major fire leads to evacuation of Europa-Park]

