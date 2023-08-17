New thrills top the line-up for Howl-O-Scream in Florida

We've got the details now on the full Howl-O-Scream line-ups at SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this fall.

At SeaWorld Orlando, three new houses lead the roster for 2023's Howl-O-Scream, including D3LER1UM666 Laboratories, an underwater facility established to counter the thread of the Sirens. The Sirens' story continues in Beneath the Ice - The Meltdown, where the Siren Flame shows up to rescue her sister, the Ice Siren. The third house is Dead Vines: Nawlin's Nightmare, where guests will trespass on Hex's hideaway while trying to evade her wrath.



Frost and Flame. Photo courtesy SeaWorld Orlando

In addition to these new houses, SeaWorld Orlando will bring back "reimagined" versions of the Captain's Revenge: Drowned in Darkness and Blood Beckoning houses.

This year's new scare zones will be Toxic Turmoil, Blood Light District, and Carn-EVIL Pier, joined by the returning Portal of Passage, Frozen in Terror: Alive in the Ice, Witchcraft Bayou, and Terrors of the Deep. The Siren's Song and Monster Stomp shows will be back this year, too.

At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, D.H. Baggum's Circus of Fear is the new house for this year's Howl-O-Scream, promising "the most terrifying show you've ever seen." Busch Gardens also will be reimagining The Forgotten: Uprising, with Stranglewood Estate, Witch of the Woods, and The Residence: Home for the Holidays also returning this year.

The new scare zones in Tampa this year will be Big Ed's Demolition Derby and Sin City Zombies, with The Junkyard, Beyond the Veil, The Shortcut, and Ravens Mill returning, as well.



Sin City Zombies. Photo courtesy Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

This year's new show at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Howl-O-Scream will be Rock the Grave, a "live stage show that merges the worlds of alternative and classic rock and pop hits," according to the park. Cirque X-Scream also returns to the Stanleyville Theater, with The Rolling Bones back at Dragon Fire Grill.

Howl-O-Scream starts September 8 and runs select nights through October 31 in both Orlando and Tampa. Tickets, including Front Line Fear and Unlimited Admission tickets, are now available via the Howl-O-Scream website.

