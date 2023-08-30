Who's ready for this year's Halloween haunts?

The theme park haunt season starts this Friday, with the return of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida.

I will be there for the opening night, so check back late Friday (okay - let's be honest - early Saturday) for my coverage, including videos of this year's houses, which include the return of Stranger Things, as well as The Exorcist: Believer, and The Last of Us.

Universal Studios Hollywood kicks off its Halloween Horror Nights a week later, on September 7, and I will be back in Los Angeles for that premiere, too, so stay tuned for that coverage, as well.

Here are the opening dates for several other major theme park haunt events around the United States:

September 8: Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Six Flags Fright Fest at Six Flags Magic Mountain and Six Flags Great Adventure

September 14: HalloWeekends at Cedar Point

September 15: Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld San Antonio. Dark Nights at Hersheypark. SCarowinds at Carowinds

September 16: Six Flags Fright Fest at Six Flags Great America

September 21: Knott's Scary Farm at Knott's Berry Farm

September 22: Halloween Haunt at Kings Island

September 29: Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld San Diego

Which Halloween events will you be attending? Please tell us in the comments.

For ticket deals to Halloween Horror Nights in California and Knott's Scary Farm, as well as our reader rankings and advice on visiting top theme parks around the world, please visit our our Theme Park visitors guides.

And for more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)