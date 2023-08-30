Who's ready for this year's Halloween haunts?

The theme park haunt season starts this Friday, with the return of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida.
I will be there for the opening night, so check back late Friday (okay - let's be honest - early Saturday) for my coverage, including videos of this year's houses, which include the return of Stranger Things, as well as The Exorcist: Believer, and The Last of Us.
Universal Studios Hollywood kicks off its Halloween Horror Nights a week later, on September 7, and I will be back in Los Angeles for that premiere, too, so stay tuned for that coverage, as well.
Here are the opening dates for several other major theme park haunt events around the United States:
Which Halloween events will you be attending? Please tell us in the comments.
For ticket deals to Halloween Horror Nights in California and Knott's Scary Farm, as well as our reader rankings and advice on visiting top theme parks around the world, please visit our our Theme Park visitors guides.
Halloween Horror Nights Oct 11 & 12; and Scary Farm Oct 13 - 15 for me.
Saw some photos of the M3gan horde at the team member preview at HHN Orlando, looks awesome.
Universal Studios Hollywood HHN TM Preview night is on Tuesday so that will be my first!