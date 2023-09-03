Halloween Time returns at Disneyland

Halloween Time is back to the Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland has brought back its usual line-up of Halloween-themed attraction overlays, decorations, and entertainment for the next two months. Halloween Time kicks off the busiest time of year at the Disneyland Resort, continuing through the Holidays season, as temperatures begin to cool from summer highs. So if you've not made park reservations yet, get on that, as dates will fill quickly, especially for Magic Key annual passholders.

We will have on-site coverage of Halloween Time at Disneyland for you later this week. In the meantime, here's the list of what you can find at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure for the Halloween season this year.

Attraction overlays

Haunted Mansion Holiday (continues through the "Holidays at Disneyland Resort" season)

Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree in Cars Land

Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween in Cars Land

Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark in Avengers Campus



The gingerbread house at Haunted Mansion Holiday. Photo courtesy Disneyland

Entertainment

Halloween Screams fireworks at Disneyland

A Musical Celebration of Coco at Disney California Adventure

The Coco show will happen in front of Paradise Gardens in Disney California Adventure, which transforms into Plaza de la Familia to celebrate Día de los Muertos through November 2. Crafts and live entertainment will fill the area, and Paradise Garden Grill is its latest special menu, with Chile Verde Chicken Flautas, Tacos Estilo Callejero, a Carnitas Burrito, and a plant-based "Chorizo Quesadilla."

Elsewhere at DCA, Flo’s V8 Cafe is serving a special Spicy Chicken and Fries, the Lamplight Lounge (oustide) has Ghost Pepper Nachos, and Smokejumpers Grill has a new Ghostly Double Cheeseburger with ghost pepper black bean spread. At Disneyland, The Hungry Bear has a new BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger, as well as Red Pepper Cheese Onion Rings or Fries, Carnation Café has its Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and The Golden Horseshoe has a new Pecan Pie Sundae. You'll find seasonal churros through the parks, too

Over the the Disneyland Hotel, Goofy's Kitchen will have characters in Halloween costumes along and serve themed desserts, starting September 21. And there's a big new Coco-inspired confectionery sculpture for everyone to see at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa this year, too.

With the exception of Día de los Muertos, Halloween Time concludes October 31. After hours, the sold-out Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party starts Tuesday, running 25 select nights through October 31.

If you are thinking about a visit, California residents can buy Disney's three-day ticket deal through September 14, with the ticket valid for visits through September 28. Our partner has those tickets starting at $235. See their Disneyland Tickets page and support Theme Park Insider with your purchase. Other discounts are available for out-of-state visitors, too.

