One of Europe's biggest theme parks is up for sale

Catching up on some theme park news from Europe, the owners of Spain's PortAventura World are looking to sell. The resort includes PortAventura Park, which ranked as the sixth-most visited park in Europe last year, according to the annual TEA/AECOM Theme Index attendance report. PortAventura World also includes the Ferrari Land park and Caribe Aquatic Park.

Since opening in 1995, PortAventura has had multiple owners, including Anheuser-Busch, Tussauds, and Universal Studios. Two private equity firms, Investindustrial and KKR, now share ownership of the park. With attendance rebounding and expanding following the pandemic lockdowns, they're now looking to cash out, according to a local financial filing.

Media reports in Spain estimate that PortAventura World could sell for €1 billion, about US$1.07 billion. While a lot of fans may be wishing for former owner Universal to return and reestablish a presence in the European market, Universal likely would not be the only potential buyer to consider a deal. Merlin Entertainments, which now owns the Tussauds chain, might want a look, as might several Middle Eastern funds looking to expand in the tourism space.

Located on the Costa Daurada in Catalonia, Spain, PortAventura this summer opened Uncharted: The Enigma of Penitence, a dark ride roller coaster attraction themed to the Tom Holland movie franchise. It also is home to Shambhala, a 2012 Bolliger & Mabillard Hyper Coaster that placed on Theme Park Insider readers' top 25 roller coasters list last year.

If you are interested in visiting the park, our partner has discounted admission starting at US$54 on its PortAventura tickets page.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)