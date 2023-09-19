Disney to nearly double theme park capital expenditures

It's a new Disney Decade.

Disney Parks will nearly double its capital expenditures over the next 10 years versus the prior 10, to approximately $60 billion, the company announced in an SEC filing.

"The Company is developing plans to accelerate and expand investment in its [Disney Parks, Experiences and Products] segment, to nearly double, as compared to the previous approximately 10-year period, consolidated capital expenditures for the segment over the course of an approximately 10-year period to approximately $60 billion in aggregate, including by investing in expanding and enhancing domestic and international parks and cruise line capacity, prioritizing projects anticipated to generate strong returns, consistent with the Company’s continuing approach to allocate capital in a disciplined and balanced manner," the company said in an SEC filing this morning.

"We believe that the Company’s financial condition is strong and that its cash balances, other liquid assets, operating cash flows, access to capital markets and borrowing capacity under current bank facilities, taken together, provide adequate resources to fund ongoing operating requirements, contractual obligations, upcoming debt maturities as well as future capital expenditures related to the expansion of existing businesses and development of new projects."

Projects already announced for the Disney theme parks and Disney Cruise Line during the next 10 years include three new ships for the Cruise Line, the Zootopia land at Shanghai Disney, and World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris. In addition, Disney has teased a newly themed tropical Americas land at Disney's Animal Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort and has proposed a DisneylandForward plan to expand attractions at its original theme park home in Anaheim, California.

In addition, Disney is expanding its Disney Vacation Club time-share properties in Anaheim and Orlando.

In supporting exhibits to the SEC filing, Disney said that it has over 1,000 acres of land for possible future development at its theme park resorts around the world, which the company called "the equivalent of about seven new Disneyland Parks." It also said that for every Disney Parks visitor today, there are more than 10 consumers with Disney affinity who do not visit the parks.



Image via The Walt Disney Company's 8K report

The original "Disney Decade" was former Disney CEO Michael Eisner's plan to expand the Disney Parks in the 1990s, which led to the opening of multiple new parks, including Disney's Animal Kingdom and Disney California Adventure.

Disney also said this morning that DECO Bob Iger and Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro are at the Walt Disney Resort today for an investor summit focusing on the Disney Parks business and its plans for expansion.

* * *

