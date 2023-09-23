Knott's roasts Disneyland during Scary Farm

As I mentioned in my Knott's Scary Farm review, The Hanging show was all over the map in quality, with fun bits followed by head-scratching moments. But Knott's production and Universal's old Bill & Ted show frequently got the biggest laughs when they aimed closest to home - at theme parks' missteps over the past year.

And Knott's had plenty to work with while roasting Disney Parks, as shown in this clip from the opening night performance, below. (I have bleeped a couple of f-bombs from the sequence, just in case you have seen or are planning to see the live show.)

We've got shots at the Fantasmic! dragon catching fire, World of Color, and the closing of the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World, plus a dig at Disney corporate layoffs - all in about a minute. That's efficiency.

Knott's didn't spare itself, either. Near the start of the show, a Knott's security officer interrupts the show because the Sheriff hasn't gone through the park's entry check. They stop the Sheriff not for his guns ("The guns are fine. We're in Buena Park.") but because his satchel violates Cedar Fair's event bag policy. There also was a bit that obliquely referenced Universal Studios Hollywood's Super Nintendo World, but it didn't deliver anything more than a lazy masturbation joke.

Again, inconsistency - just like the rest of Scary Farm, where two new mazes raised the standard for haunt entertainment while confused operations inflated wait times at some mazes. Heck, in a visit from the gods of irony, a railing on The Hanging stage caught fire for a moment a few minutes before the bit about Disneyland's flaming dragon.

But at least this show went on, nevertheless.

Replies (1)