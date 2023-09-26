Walt Disney World announces 2024 hotel discounts

Thinking about a trip to Disney early next year? Walt Disney World today announced discounts of 10-30% on hotel stays in early 2024.

Guests who book before December 15 this year and opt to stay at Disney's higher-priced hotels will get the biggest percentage discounts. But discounts are available at pretty much all on-site hotels for most nights between January 9 and March 24, 2024. Discounts of up to 25% are available for stays January 9 through February 22, while discounts of up to 30% are available for stays February 25 through March 24.

If you noticed a gap in there - and good for you if you did! - that's a runDisney weekend on February 22 - 25. Those event weekends have become some of the busiest at the resort, as thousands of runners and their families fill the parks and hotels for what once were off-season weekends. So, yeah, Disney does not need to discount those dates anymore. You can get more details on this offer via Walt Disney World's website.

If you are booking a Disney vacation for 2024, there's one less step you will need to worry about now. With Disney's switch to date-based tickets, guests using those date-based tickets will no longer need to make a separate park reservation to visit a Walt Disney World theme park after January 8, 2024. Park reservations will continue to be required for annual passholders visiting at certain times and dates, as well as anyone using an undated ticket.

For our reader rankings and advice on visiting Disney and other top theme parks around the world, please visit our our Theme Park visitors guides.

And to keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)