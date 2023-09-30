Rookie Racer hits the track at Six Flags St. Louis

Six Flags St. Louis today opened its first new coaster in a decade.

Rookie Racer is a Vekoma Junior Coaster, themed to open wheel race cars. With a 36-inch height requirement and a top speed of 27 miles per hour, this is definitely a starter coaster, as its name implies. Let's look at the off-ride video.

This is the Missouri park's 10th coaster overall and its first new coaster installation since Boomerang in 2013.

