Florida's Busch Gardens plans new family coaster for 2024

Busch Gardens in Tampa is getting a new family inverted coaster for next year.

The Bolliger & Mabillard thrill ride will be the park's 10th roller coaster and go in to the Pantopia land of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. And, as we uncovered last week, the new attraction will called Phoenix Rising - a namecheck of one of the park's former attractions.



Concept image courtesy Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

"Phoenix Rising will be an extraordinary journey for our seasoned coaster enthusiasts and younger thrill-seekers alike," Park President Stewart Clark said. "Joining a comprehensive coaster collection, this new attraction reinforces our commitment to provide guests with new, immersive and one-of-a-kind experiences."

In other news, Stewart Clark is back as president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, quietly replacing former Six Flags Magic Mountain President Neal Thurman over the summer. Okay, now back to the coaster.

Phoenix Rising will reach a top speed of 44 mph on 1,831 feet of track. The height requirement will be 42 inches. It also will be the park's first roller coaster to feature on-board audio, with what Busch Gardens promises to be "a one-of-a-kind soundtrack."

Phoenix Rising will open in spring 2024.

