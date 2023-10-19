Universal Orlando sets its holiday schedule

Thinking about a holiday visit to Universal Orlando this year? Then you will want to know the dates of Universal's holiday celebrations.

The resort just announced today that its 2023 Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort events will start November 17 and continue through December 31. All the biggies are back from previous years at the resort, including Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at both parks, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy's at Universal Studios Florida, and Grinchmas at Islands of Adventure.

In addition to the parade, shows at the event include the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular musical and The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle projection show. The Frog Choir in Hogsmeade and Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees in Diagon Alley also will be performing holiday sets.

Mannheim Steamroller also will return to Universal Studios Florida for performances December 2, 3, 9 and 10.

For reserved access to Hogwarts and Grinchmas shows, as well as meets with the Grinch and Santa, the resort is again offering Universal’s Holiday Tour, with prices starting at $79.99 per person, plus tax, on top of a required Park to Park ticket. The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast also returns this year, at Confisco Grille, for $58.99 plus tax for adults and $32.99 plus tax for children ages 3-9. These upcharges can be booked on Universal's website.

For our reader rankings and advice on visiting Universal Orlando and other top theme parks around the world, please visit our our Theme Park visitors guides.

