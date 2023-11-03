Disney looks to celebrate Bahamian culture in new port of call

Disney Cruise Line opens its new, exclusive port of call in The Bahamas next summer. Today, Disney revealed a few more new details about its Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, on the island of Eleuthera.

The public's entry point to the port will Mabrika Cove. According to Disney, in the now-extinct language of the indigenous Lucayan people of The Bahamas, "mabrika" means "welcome," so Disney has selected that as the name for the first thing that guests will see when they land on the Lookout Cay. For what it's worth, the English word "cay" apparently derives from the word for "island" ("cairi") in the same Taíno language that provided "mabrika."



Concept images courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Disney's previous private port of call, Castaway Cay, provided an idealized beach experience, but it wasn't derived from any particular place or culture. [See Can Disney unlock the key to The Bahamas?] On Lighthouse Point, Disney is working to reflect Bahamian culture for its cruise line passengers, much like its Aulani resort in Hawaii interpreted Hawaiian culture for its visitors. To that end, Disney will feature Bahamian artists and artisans in its Treasures of Eleuthera retail shop, as well as working with Bahamian artists and advisor to create a cultural pavilion, called the Goombay Cultural Center, to recreate "the sights, sounds and spirit of the country’s signature festival" - Junkanoo.

There will be holdovers from Castaway Cay, though, including the adults-only Serenity Bay, which will feature its own beach, along with dining and private cabanas for rent.

Cruises to Lighthouse Point sail on the Magic, Dream, Fantasy and Wish, starting in June 2024 on the Magic. You can see what is available via the Disney Cruise Line website.

