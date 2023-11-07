Legoland shows off first attraction for Chinese theme park

Legoland owner Merlin Entertainments is showing off the first new attraction in its upcoming Legoland Shanghai theme park.

Appropriately for Legoland, it's a Miniland display. And it's a recreation of the new theme park's home - the Fengjing Water Town, just outside Shanghai.



Photos courtesy Merlin

The company displayed the 36,000-brick model this week at the China International Import Expo.

"At Legoland Shanghai Resort, we hope to maintain the core authentic experience and standards of global Legoland parks while ensuring that we integrate Chinese traditional culture, Shanghai local features and Jiangnan water town elements, to provide a unique international yet localized immersive experience for visitors from all over the world," said Siegfried Boerst, Managing Director of Legoland Resorts in China. "The Shanghai Resort will serve as a much-needed family centric, internationally recognised destination in the region, and we believe these incredible creations such as the new Miniland will enhance the enjoyment of both children and adults of all ages, making their visit truly unforgettable."

In addition to the water town model, Merlin allowed Expo visitors to experience the Legoland's iconic The Dragon roller coaster, via a virtual reality display. The park will feature eight themed areas, including a Lego Monkie Kid land, themed to China's Monkey King legend.

Legoland Shanghai will be the first Legoland theme park in China when it opens, which is estimated to be in 2025. But the park will be Merlin's 14th attraction in the country, following several Legoland Discovery Centres, Madame Tussauds museums and Sea Life aquariums, among others.

