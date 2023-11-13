Disney opens new cruise terminal in South Florida

The Disney Cruise Line has a new home in South Florida. Disney today officially opened its new dedicated cruise terminal at Broward County’s Port Everglades in greater Fort Lauderdale.

The Disney Dream will begin sailing from Port Everglades on November 20, followed by the Disney Magic on May 9 next year. The ships will offer a variety of three-, four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and the Caribbean.



Photos courtesy Disney Cruise Line

"The grand opening of our new dedicated terminal is an incredible milestone as we embark on the largest expansion in our cruise line’s history," Disney Cruise Line Senior Vice President and General Manager Sharon Siskie said. "Now our guests will have even more options to experience the magic of a Disney vacation at sea and can begin creating lifelong memories with their loved ones from the moment they arrive."

The 104,000-square foot terminal includes murals inspired by Disney/Pixar's "Finding Nemo," as part of its reimagining by Walt Disney Imagineering.

Disney Cruise Line's 15-year agreement with Broward County provides for one ship to home port in Port Everglades year-round, beginning this fall, with by a second, seasonal ship joining the port in 2025. The agreement includes a minimum 10.6 million passenger movements, with three five-year extension options that could add another 11.25 million passenger movements. The DCL continues to sail from its main home port at Port Canaveral, as well as other ports around the world.

