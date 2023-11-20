Three injured in Disneyland mishap

High winds in Southern California this morning appear to have contributed to an incident at Disneyland that left three people injured.

One woman with an apparent head injury was taken to a local hospital, while two others were treated at the scene after a light post collapsed in Town Square on Main Street USA. The incident happened at around 8:30 am, shortly after park opening.

Disney closed the east half of Town Square to remove the fallen light post, then added tie-downs to other posts on Main Street.

A high wind warning remains in effect for Anaheim east into the Inland Empire for tonight through tomorrow afternoon. Santa Ana winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 65-70 mph can be expected in the region. Those who live in the area know that it's been a crazy year for weather in Southern California, with record rainfalls and the remnants of Hurricane Hilary blowing through the region earlier this year.

