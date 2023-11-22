Get the latest deals on theme park and attraction tickets

If a theme park visit is on our holiday gift or wish list this year, here is an opportunity to save some money while supporting us here at Theme Park Insider.

Our partners have released the their latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday discount deals, which you can find linked below. They include extra savings on admission to top theme parks and attractions around the United States, including Disney, Universal and SeaWorld parks.

The promo code CYBER is valid now through the end of November, and a small cut of each purchase goes to support Theme Park Insider. Thank you for shopping and Happy Thanksgiving!

California

Disneyland Resort

Kids Special Offer: As low as $50/day for 1-Park ticket for ages 3-9. Save up to $232 per child on Park Hopper with Genie+ Service. Tickets valid for use January 8, 2024 - March 10, 2024.

Save $5 on all regular (non-promo) multi-day tickets with the CYBER promo code.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Save over $59 on 2-Day Promo ticket on select dates. Purchase by December 14, visit by December 20.

Skip The Lines with a Universal Express ticket and save over $213 on select dates.

Knott's Berry Farm

Save up to $123 with the Family Pack Offer when you purchase 3+ tickets. Purchase and visit by January 7, 2024.

Legoland California

Save $8 on 1-Day General Admission with promo code CYBER.

Save $13 on LEGOLAND + SEA LIFE Hopper + 2nd Day FREE with promo code CYBER.

SeaWorld San Diego

1-Day Ticket for under $60. Purchase by November 27. Visit by May 20, 2024.

1-Day Ticket + FREE All Day Dining for under $87. Purchase by November 27.

Save $7 on a 1-Day Admission + 1 FREE child ticket with promo code CYBER.

Save over $130 on 2-Day ticket + Save an extra $2 on this promo ticket with code CYBER.

Sesame Place San Diego

Save $64 on a 2-Park ticket including SeaWorld San Diego + Save extra $4 with promo code CYBER.

San Diego CityPass

Save $5 more with promo code CYBER.

San Francisco CityPass

Save $10 more with promo code CYBER.

Florida

Universal Orlando Resort

Save over $61 on Park-to-Park ticket on select days.

SeaWorld Orlando

Save $5 on Single-Day Ticket with All Day Dine with promo code CYBER.

Aquatica Orlando

Save $5 on 1-Day Admission + All-Day Dine with promo code CYBER.

Kennedy Space Center

Save $15 on 1-Day Admission.

Legoland Florida

Save $8 on 1-Day Admission with promo code CYBER.

Busch Gardens Tampa

Save up to $4 on 1-Day Admission with promo code CYBER.

Adventure Island Tampa

Save $4 on 1-Day Admission with promo code CYBER.

Tampa CityPass

Save $10 more with promo code CYBER.

Elsewhere

Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Save $5 on 1-Day Admission with promo code CYBER.

Legoland New York

Save $8 on 1-Day admission with promo code CYBER.

New York CityPass

Save $15 more with promo code CYBER.

Atlanta CityPass

Save $10 more with promo code CYBER.

Ripley's

Save 20% off tickets to Riley's attractions across the country with promo code BONUS23.

